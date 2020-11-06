2020 US Elections: Democratic hopes to flip US Senate quickly fading

NO ‘BLUE WAVE’: Republicans ousted a vulnerable Democrat in Alabama and stood their ground in other key races, often fending off well-funded challenges

AFP, WASHINGTON





The path for Democrats to flip control of the US Senate narrowed when US Senator Susan Collins, a Republican, on Wednesday successfully defended her seat, virtually assuring continued political polarization in a divided Congress — no matter who wins the White House.

As the presidential battle was coming down to the wire, the congressional balance of power became clearer, with Democrats holding the US House of Representatives and their hopes of snatching the Senate hanging by a thread.

With Republicans fiercely defending their 53-47 majority, Democrats would need to gain three seats to seize Senate control if former US vice president Joe Biden wins the presidency, and four seats if US President Donald Trump is re-elected, because a 50-50 tie is broken by the vice president.

Democrats on Tuesday flipped two Senate seats in Colorado and Arizona, but the blue wave that many Democrats predicted seems to have crested there.

Republicans ousted a vulnerable Democrat in Alabama and stood their ground in other key races, often fending off well-funded challenges.

The Republican Party prevailed in other closely watched races where they were under threat.

US Senator Lindsey Graham — under intense pressure after overseeing the controversial confirmation process of a US Supreme Court justice weeks before the presidential vote — fought back a fierce challenge from Democrat Jaime Harrison in the conservative bastion of South Carolina.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell easily won his race in Kentucky, and incumbents held firm in places like Iowa, Texas, Montana and likely in Alaska.

The latest Republican victory came in Maine, where Democrats saw the moderate Collins on the chopping block in part because of her support for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

They invested heavily in her challenger Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, who led for months in statewide polling, but Collins weathered the storm and dealt a severe blow to Democrats’ Senate hopes.