Virus Outbreak: Doughnuts become Australia’s symbol of hope through COVID-19 lockdowns

The Guardian





In March, daily images of empty supermarket shelves conjured dread as toilet paper and pantry supplies were stockpiled across the world. On Monday last week, one photograph of an empty Woolworths shelf in Melbourne, cleared of that day’s doughnuts, sparked hope.

“Everyone in Melbourne’s had the same idea! Sold out donuts!” Sally Rugg, author and executive director of change.org, wrote on Twitter to her 46,000 followers.

Just hours after Victoria Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first day of zero new cases and zero deaths since early June, locked-down residents started celebrating the end of the second wave of COVID-19 infections with doughnuts, posting photos and emojis on social media with the hashtag #donutday.

People walk through Centre Place in Melbourne yesterday, as the state of Victoria reported no new coronavirus case and no deaths for the sixth consecutive day. Photo: EPA-EFE

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said it was a “good day” and posed with a classic glazed, while Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton — who has replaced the “O” in his Twitter username with a doughnut emoji — was welcomed home from work with a mixed box.

Six consecutive days of no new cases in Victoria, and Saturday last week marking Australia’s first day without locally acquired cases since June 9, have seen the hashtag boom, with doughnut shops feeling the reverberations.

“Doughnuts make people happy — I couldn’t imagine a better way to celebrate,” said Anthony Ivey, co-owner of Shortstop Coffee and Donuts in Melbourne’s city center.

Since restrictions lifted, Shortstop’s sales have doubled, and they have sold out just after lunch on every double-zero — no new cases, no new deaths — day.

“I didn’t know it was going to be a thing, but one of our regular customers said he was waiting until the first ‘donut day’ to have his first doughnut after lockdown,” Ivey said.

The unexpected trend caught purveyors off guard, with some upping output and others jumping on the news to promote deals and giveaways.

“The first four or five zero days [production] was significantly higher,” said Raph Rashid, owner of All Day Donuts in Brunswick. “We were making double or triple what we normally do.”

Although Rugg was an early trend adopter of the hashtags #donutday and #putoutyourdonuts — reminiscent of the #putoutyourpotatoes trend after Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton lost the leadership spill in 2018 — she said that she had already seen the term on Twitter that morning.

Of course #donutday has been tagged many times before, for National Donut Day in the US, first celebrated in 1938 to honor the Salvation Army “Doughnut Lassies” — women who served doughnuts and coffee to frontline troops during World War I.

In Australia, doughnuts have symbolized COVID-19 hope since April 20, when Anthony Macali, data and reporting analyst and founder of the COVID-19 tracking Web site COVID LIVE, tweeted a doughnut emoji in commendation of South Australia’s third day of zero new cases.

Since then, Macali has created graphics with sprinkled sweets in place of zeros, and used doughnut emojis on Twitter as shorthand for “no new cases today.”

COVID Australia, another data account on Twitter, credits him with starting the trend.

“Usually waiting for COVID numbers each time is tense and anxious, so I thought doughnuts might be a fun way to celebrate achievements,” Macali told the Guardian Australia, saying he got the idea from tennis, where a “bagel” or a “doughnut” is slang for a set that ends 6-0.

Although one Twitter user suggested “love day” as another tennis-themed alternative, fried food won.

“I never thought it would extend past our initial zero-case day, but here we are,” Macali said.

Doughnuts are “a way to treat ourselves during this lockdown, [but] I think any treat is valid, it doesn’t have to be a doughnut,” he said.

Melbourne’s doughnut connoisseurs have welcomed the silliness and optimism of it all, feeling connected through small indulgences.

After spending more than half of this year in lockdown, Rashid said that Melburnians just needed something lighter to focus on — “anything just to break it up.”