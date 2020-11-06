Business has been tough for Mandy Yin, chef and owner of a Malaysian restaurant and takeaway in London, since she tentatively reopened in June after being forced to shut down for two months during Britain’s first national COVID-19 lockdown.
Yin has just about managed to keep her eateries afloat, simplifying menus to make them easier to execute with a smaller staff, branching out into selling deli items, negotiating a 50 percent rent reduction, but it has been a titanic struggle.
“On average, takings are very low,” Yin said. “I see about ￡100, ￡200 [US$130 to US$260] maximum a day, which is not enough. It’s not sustainable, but I’m trying to just keep going to keep my staff employed.”
Photo: Reuters
Now, with COVID-19 infections once again rising at an alarming rate, comes a new hammer blow: a second national lockdown, starting yesterday, in which cafes and restaurants must close except to offer takeaway food.
Even before the latest measures, hospitality was one of the hardest-hit sectors in an economy that shrank a record 20 percent during the previous lockdown, and has been slow to recover.
Last month, two-thirds of businesses in the sector reported sales were still lower than a year earlier, versus under half in the broader economy.
Hospitality workers have also been some of the most likely to lose their jobs.
In theory, Yin can keep going with her takeaway business, but she fears in practice footfall will tail off even further as nonessential shops shut down and people are urged to stay at home as much as possible. Business survival looks uncertain.
“I’m not going to close. I’m just going to keep going and hope that there will be enough customers,” she said.
Yin has modified her business model, increasing her presence online, where she offers meal kits that can be home delivered nationwide by courier.
“It’s something,” she said. “I’m going to take as many little income streams as possible and hope for the best.”
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at online trading firm CMC Markets, said that the survival of many small businesses such as Yin’s would depend in large part on government action.
“It’s the small businesses, the high street businesses, it’s the one-man bands that are most at risk from this second lockdown,” he said.
“That is why it’s vitally important that the government supports these businesses so that they are still there when we come out of this,” he added.
The government already reduced business taxes, introduced a furlough scheme for staff and offered low-interest loans and grants for establishments forced to close.
One of the most devastating aspects of the pandemic has been the damage done to businesses that were not only viable, but thriving.
Before COVID-19, Yin’s Sambal Shiok restaurant was garnering rave reviews in national newspapers and bustling with an enthusiastic clientele — so much so that Yin was keen to expand, opening her takeaway outlet, Nasi, in March.
She took out a large loan to get Nasi up and running, only for it to close just four days after it started trading. The debt has compounded her difficulties.
Whether or not she pulls through, Yin fears that many will not, draining life out of once vibrant neighborhoods.
“I think our high streets will be empty come January, because not many have enough cash reserves to outlast the constant lockdowns and constant uncertainty of the next few months,” she said.
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS: New policies would include stricter vetting procedures of firms that supply drones to public agencies, government officials said Japan might shut off China from supplying drones to its government agencies to protect sensitive information, six people in the Japanese government and the ruling party familiar with the matter said, adding that the move would be part of a broad effort to bolster national security. They said that the primary concerns were centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property — worries that have been rising outside Japan as well. However, Japan must balance such fears — particularly Beijing’s growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras — against deep economic dependence on
Demonstrators burned US flags and marched through Portland, Oregon, armed with protest songs and assault rifles as a confusing night after Tuesday’s US presidential election unfolded to high tension, but without violence. The liberal enclave in the northwestern state had braced for possible armed clashes after months of divisive rallies involving left-wing activists, right-wing militias and federal officers deployed by the administration of US President Donald Trump. As Trump early yesterday claimed victory, despite key states still counting ballots, activists gathered outside the Mark O. Hatfield US Courthouse — the epicenter of the summer’s fraught anti-racism protests. “We don’t like either