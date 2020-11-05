Polish government urges calm amid debate on abortion

Reuters, WARSAW





Poland needs a period of calm to discuss a ruling by its highest court that bans most abortions, a government spokesman said after the measure did not take effect on Monday as expected following two weeks of mass protests.

Anger greeted the Oct. 22 ruling, which bans terminations due to fetal defects, ending one of the few legal grounds left for abortion in the nation.

While focused largely on abortion rights, the protests quickly turned into an outpouring of anger against the Law and Justice (PiS) government, its church allies and its traditionalist policies.

On Tuesday two protesters stripped naked in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw.

The government’s publications department had initially said that the court’s verdict would be enforced by Monday, but it has not yet been published in its official gazette, meaning it has not entered into legal force.

“According to the regulations, the judgment of the Constitutional Tribunal should be published in a timely manner,” government spokesman Piotr Muller told a news conference when asked about the delay.

“At the moment, however, we all need peace and discussion around this judgement, a quieting down of the public mood and discussions among experts,” Muller said.

Polish President Andrzej Duda has tried to defuse the protests by proposing a bill that would reinstate the right to abortion due to fetal abnormalities, although limited only to “lethal” defects.

Opposition politicians asked whether the PiS could muster enough votes to pass the amendment, after parliament delayed a sitting scheduled yesterday for two weeks.

“They don’t have any ideas how to resolve the situation in Poland, they do not have a majority in parliament [in favour of the bill], they are afraid to answer questions,” Deputy Speaker Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska told reporters.

PiS lawmaker and Deputy Parliament Speaker Ryszard Terlecki rejected any suggestion that the government lacked a majority on the issue, saying that the postponement was related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federation for Women and Family Planning on Tuesday said that women had intensified efforts to get a legal abortion in recent days ahead of the court verdict coming into force.

It knew of 61 abortions performed in hospitals in less than two weeks since the Constitutional Tribunal’s ruling, it said, a rate of occurrence that would send the annual total well above that of 1,100 recorded last year.