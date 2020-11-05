An investigation into the crossbow murder of a Russian sausage magnate has taken a bizarre turn, with police searching a suspect’s home for clues instead finding a man handcuffed to a bedpost.
Investigators said that the man, whom they described as a pensioner, was being held captive and extorted to sign over his apartment, indicating a wider criminal ring behind Monday’s grisly murder of oligarch Vladimir Marugov.
Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of the “Sausage King,” which has prompted comparisons with violent attacks on entrepreneurs from Russia’s rough-and-tumble 1990s, but another suspect remains at large.
Marugov, 54, and his partner, whom Russian media have named as Sabina Gaziyeva, were in the sauna at his estate near Moscow when two masked attackers broke in, bound the pair with rope and demanded money.
Gaziyeva escaped through a window and summoned police.
However, by the time they arrived at the house, Marugov had been shot dead and the killers had fled.
The getaway car was later discovered in a nearby village. Inside it, police found masks, the crossbow used in the attack and several bolts.
Marugov was a prominent businessman who owned some of the country’s largest meat-processing plants, including one that translates as Meat Empire.
He had made headlines in 2018 for feuding with his ex-wife, poet Tatyana Marugova, over a divorce settlement. His son, Alexander, died in a motorcycle crash last year.
Investigators have arrested one of the two suspected attackers.
A representative for Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that the suspect “acquired the crossbow in a shop in Moscow and was directly involved in the attack on the businessman.”
The suspect, who has not been identified, has refused to cooperate with the investigation.
Investigators on Tuesday said that they raided an apartment belonging to the suspect and discovered a pensioner handcuffed to a bedpost.
The man told police he was being held against his will and had been pressured to sign over his Moscow apartment.
The man might have been under the influence of “a psychotropic substance,” the RIA Novosti reported.
Police arrested another person at the scene who had apparently been guarding the prisoner.
The prisoner was later identified by Russian state media as Alexei Zavgorodniy, a lawyer best known for representing mafia hitman Alexander Solonik in the 1990s.
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS: New policies would include stricter vetting procedures of firms that supply drones to public agencies, government officials said Japan might shut off China from supplying drones to its government agencies to protect sensitive information, six people in the Japanese government and the ruling party familiar with the matter said, adding that the move would be part of a broad effort to bolster national security. They said that the primary concerns were centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property — worries that have been rising outside Japan as well. However, Japan must balance such fears — particularly Beijing’s growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras — against deep economic dependence on
A testing blitz in China’s western Xinjiang region uncovered the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the summer, even as authorities said all infections have been found. Authorities in the region — the epicenter of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs — reported six new asymptomatic infections yesterday. Xinjiang’s tally since the outbreak began Oct. 24 with the detection of an asymptomatic 17-year-old on stood at 57 infections and 223 asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said. Nine people are in “severe condition,” authorities said. There were 61 asymptomatic infections reported on Saturday. The new cases emerged after China tested millions of people across the region