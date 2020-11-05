Crossbow murder probe leads to handcuffed man

The Guardian, MOSCOW





An investigation into the crossbow murder of a Russian sausage magnate has taken a bizarre turn, with police searching a suspect’s home for clues instead finding a man handcuffed to a bedpost.

Investigators said that the man, whom they described as a pensioner, was being held captive and extorted to sign over his apartment, indicating a wider criminal ring behind Monday’s grisly murder of oligarch Vladimir Marugov.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of the “Sausage King,” which has prompted comparisons with violent attacks on entrepreneurs from Russia’s rough-and-tumble 1990s, but another suspect remains at large.

Marugov, 54, and his partner, whom Russian media have named as Sabina Gaziyeva, were in the sauna at his estate near Moscow when two masked attackers broke in, bound the pair with rope and demanded money.

Gaziyeva escaped through a window and summoned police.

However, by the time they arrived at the house, Marugov had been shot dead and the killers had fled.

The getaway car was later discovered in a nearby village. Inside it, police found masks, the crossbow used in the attack and several bolts.

Marugov was a prominent businessman who owned some of the country’s largest meat-processing plants, including one that translates as Meat Empire.

He had made headlines in 2018 for feuding with his ex-wife, poet Tatyana Marugova, over a divorce settlement. His son, Alexander, died in a motorcycle crash last year.

Investigators have arrested one of the two suspected attackers.

A representative for Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that the suspect “acquired the crossbow in a shop in Moscow and was directly involved in the attack on the businessman.”

The suspect, who has not been identified, has refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators on Tuesday said that they raided an apartment belonging to the suspect and discovered a pensioner handcuffed to a bedpost.

The man told police he was being held against his will and had been pressured to sign over his Moscow apartment.

The man might have been under the influence of “a psychotropic substance,” the RIA Novosti reported.

Police arrested another person at the scene who had apparently been guarding the prisoner.

The prisoner was later identified by Russian state media as Alexei Zavgorodniy, a lawyer best known for representing mafia hitman Alexander Solonik in the 1990s.