A climate poll on Twitter posted by Shell has backfired spectacularly, with the oil company accused of gaslighting the public.
The poll, posted on Tuesday, asked: “What are you willing to change to help reduce emissions?”
It received a modest 199 votes, but the tweet still went viral — although not for the reasons the company would have hoped.
US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was one high-profile respondent, posting a tweet liked 350,000 times.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg accused the company of “endless greenwash,” while climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe said that Shell is a huge contributor to atmospheric carbon dioxide.
Shell hid her reply, Hayhoe said.
Another climate scientist, Peter Kalmus, said that the company was gaslighting the public by suggesting that individual actions can stop global warming, rather than systemic change to the fossil fuel industry.
Some Twitter users saw irony in this, while others asked if the company was “out of its mind.”
Bill Weir, the chief climate correspondent for CNN, reached for a horror analogy and climate campaign groups also piled in.
Eight hours after the poll had launched, the company signed off its event, sounding perhaps a little chastened.
