An Uighur man who claimed to have been forced to inform on fellow Uighurs to Chinese authorities has been hospitalized in a serious condition after being shot in Istanbul, Turkish media reported on Tuesday.
Yusufujrang Aimaitijiang had gone outside to get cigarettes when he was shot twice on Monday, the Demiroren News Agency reported.
Aimaitijiang sustained injuries to a shoulder and arm, while the gunman escaped, the report said.
Members of Turkey’s Uighur community said that Aimaitijiang was also known as Yusupjan Emet and Yusuf Amat.
Using the name Amat, he told al-Jazeera in February last year that he was forced to inform on fellow Uighurs by China.
“My role was to feed information to officials. I reported on everything people did — what they ate, drank, what they did in private in their homes, whether it was friends or relatives, I shared it all,” he said.
He started spying in 2012 because his mother was taken hostage, and officials tortured her and threatened to keep her unless he agreed to cooperate, he said.
He said that he had been sent to spy abroad from 2012 to 2018 in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey, al-Jazeera reported.
Beijing has “countless” such informants across the world, some of whom also abduct Uighurs and bring them back to China, he said.
There are about 50,000 Uighur refugees in Turkey, which has linguistic and cultural connections with the Uighurs.
Many have fled a crackdown on Uighur Muslims in China, where camps and prisons have been used against them in the Xinjiang region.
Beijing says that they are vocational centers.
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS: New policies would include stricter vetting procedures of firms that supply drones to public agencies, government officials said Japan might shut off China from supplying drones to its government agencies to protect sensitive information, six people in the Japanese government and the ruling party familiar with the matter said, adding that the move would be part of a broad effort to bolster national security. They said that the primary concerns were centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property — worries that have been rising outside Japan as well. However, Japan must balance such fears — particularly Beijing’s growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras — against deep economic dependence on
A testing blitz in China’s western Xinjiang region uncovered the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the summer, even as authorities said all infections have been found. Authorities in the region — the epicenter of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs — reported six new asymptomatic infections yesterday. Xinjiang’s tally since the outbreak began Oct. 24 with the detection of an asymptomatic 17-year-old on stood at 57 infections and 223 asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said. Nine people are in “severe condition,” authorities said. There were 61 asymptomatic infections reported on Saturday. The new cases emerged after China tested millions of people across the region