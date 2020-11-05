The Philippines yesterday said that oil exploration in the South China Sea could proceed without China, in what could be a further sign of the Southeast Asian nation’s tougher stance against Beijing.
Philippine Secretary of Energy Alfonso Cusi said that PXP Energy Corp can survey Reed Bank (Lile Bank, 禮樂灘) in the disputed sea, even without partnering with China National Offshore Oil Corp.
A unit of the Philippine oil exploration company, which is in talks with the Chinese oil company, holds the right to drill for oil and gas in the area under service contract 72, one of the five such contracts allowed to resume exploration.
“If they can do it by themselves, go ahead,” Cusi said at a virtual briefing when asked if PXP should seek China’s permission to proceed with a survey. “If they can’t do it and they need a partner, they have to partner with China.”
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte last month lifted a six-year ban on South China Sea oil exploration, which his spokesman described as an assertion of the Philippines’ rights in the disputed waters.
Duterte has been toughening his stance against China and leaning back toward the US, which has also been stepping up its criticism of Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea.
PXP chairman Manuel Pangilinan yesterday said that the company has submitted a preliminary work program to the Philippine Department of Energy.
Reed Bank might need another survey, Pangilinan said last week, adding that he was “not aware” if exploration could proceed without China’s permission.
China would likely block new exploration in contested waters, as shown in its disputes with Vietnam and Malaysia, said Gregory Poling, director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative in Washington.
The Philippines is also opening up to other energy sources, such as gas, geothermal and hydropower, by banning new coal-fired power plants, Cusi said at the same briefing.
The government is also crafting a national policy on nuclear power, he said.
