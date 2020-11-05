Indian police yesterday said that they had arrested a TV news anchor and charged him with abetment to suicide in connection with the 2018 deaths of an interior designer and the designer’s mother.
Mumbai police officer Sanjay Mohite said that the charges against Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami were linked to the deaths of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother, which police had determined to be suicide.
A suicide note found by the police and determined to have been written by Naik said that he took his life because Goswami and two others owed him a huge sum of money, and had refused to pay it back.
Goswami has denied the allegation.
Over the past few months, Goswami has run wall-to-wall coverage against the Mumbai police, accusing them of mishandling an investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a popular actor.
Goswami is known for aggressively backing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist policies during his nightly TV shows, often shouting down opponents.
Critics have accused Republic TV of pandering to Modi’s agenda at a time when other media outlets say press freedom is under threat.
Republic TV in a statement called Goswami’s arrest a “black day of India’s democracy” and alleged he was physically assaulted by police.
His channel showed video of Goswami being forced into a police van by officers outside his residence in Mumbai.
Senior members of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party were quick to condemn Goswami’s arrest.
Indian Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal called the arrest a “fascist move” and “a sign of undeclared emergency.”
“We must all stand up against this attack on India’s democracy,” Goyal wrote on Twitter.
“You may not like him, you may not approve of him, you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression,” Indian Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani wrote on Twitter.
Goswami is not new to controversies. He has been charged in two other cases with inciting communal tensions and promoting hatred between religious groups.
Mumbai police last month also accused Republic TV of rigging the rating system, a major factor in what a channel can charge advertisers.
Goswami and his channel have denied all the charges.
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS: New policies would include stricter vetting procedures of firms that supply drones to public agencies, government officials said Japan might shut off China from supplying drones to its government agencies to protect sensitive information, six people in the Japanese government and the ruling party familiar with the matter said, adding that the move would be part of a broad effort to bolster national security. They said that the primary concerns were centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property — worries that have been rising outside Japan as well. However, Japan must balance such fears — particularly Beijing’s growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras — against deep economic dependence on
A testing blitz in China’s western Xinjiang region uncovered the country’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the summer, even as authorities said all infections have been found. Authorities in the region — the epicenter of Beijing’s crackdown on Muslim Uighurs — reported six new asymptomatic infections yesterday. Xinjiang’s tally since the outbreak began Oct. 24 with the detection of an asymptomatic 17-year-old on stood at 57 infections and 223 asymptomatic cases, the regional health commission said. Nine people are in “severe condition,” authorities said. There were 61 asymptomatic infections reported on Saturday. The new cases emerged after China tested millions of people across the region