The South Korean military yesterday said that it had taken into custody a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified border in a potential defection, prompting an urgent search operation.
The man was found at about 9:50am on the eastern end of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that there was no unusual movement among North Korean troops.
“An investigation is planned to find out details about the man, including how he had come down and whether he wished to defect,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
Photo: AFP
The person was first spotted crossing barbed wire fences installed along the border at 7:26pm on Tuesday, the News1 agency reported, citing an unnamed military source.
Yonhap news agency said that the South Korean military had issued a Jindotgae anti-infiltration alert for the eastern border area and that the man had expressed a willingness to defect.
The South Korean Ministry of National Defense declined to confirm those reports, citing an ongoing investigation.
The operation came as South Korea yesterday restarted tours to the southern part of the DMZ, which has seen several armed clashes, but also served as a venue for key inter-Korean events, including some summits.
The program had been suspended in October last year after an outbreak of African swine fever broke out in North Korea, and then due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korean Minister of Unification Lee In-young, celebrating the resumption of the tours, made no mention of the North Korean man, but called for free travel among all Koreans within the DMZ and a recovery of the inter-Korean hotlines severed amid strained ties.
“Re-establishing round-the-clock communication channels would be a basis for restoring inter-Korean relations,” Lee told a ceremony at the truce village of Panmunjom within the DMZ.
The latest case was the first border crossing since a North Korean soldier defected to South Korea via the central DMZ in July last year.
In late 2018, another North Korean soldier defected via the eastern DMZ.
In a more dramatic escape to South Korea in 2017, North Korean troops fired at a soldier when he drove an army truck through Panmunjom.
North Korean troops in September shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing at sea, sparking a public and political furor in South Korea.
