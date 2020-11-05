2020 US Elections: Two states elect their first openly trans legislators

AFP, WASHINGTON





Democratic candidates in Delaware and Vermont made history on Tuesday when they became the first openly transgender legislators in their states.

Sarah McBride, 30, became Delaware’s first trans senator, taking 86 percent of the vote in the state’s first Senate district. She is also the first openly trans state senator in the US and the highest-ranking trans official in the country.

“We did it. We won the general election. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too.”

A man talks on the phone as he waits in line at a polling station at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Further north in Vermont, Taylor Small, 26, became the state’s first transgender representative, taking 43 percent and 41 percent of the vote in her two districts.

“5th trans legislator in the nation!” she wrote on Twitter.

Their wins came just a few years after Democrat Danica Roem became the first openly trans lawmaker in the US. Roem was elected to Virginia’s state assembly in 2017.

Sarah McBride waves at the audience at the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 28, 2016. Photo: AFP

In 2018, Democrat Christine Hallquist of Vermont became the first openly transgender person nominated for governor by a major party in the US.

The Victory Fund, a political action committee focused on increasing the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials in the US, congratulated Small on Twitter, writing: “History made!”