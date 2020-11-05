2020 US Elections: US Democrats’ hopes for a Senate majority wither

DEFYING PROJECTIONS: Republicans prevailed in several races Demorats believed they would win, leaving Biden’s party with slim chances of a majority

Democratic prospects of taking control of the US Senate were evaporating yesterday after several vulnerable Republican incumbents, including senators Joni Ernst in Iowa and Steve Daines in Montana fended off well-financed Democratic challengers.

While there were six Senate races still to be settled, Democrats would need an extraordinary surge to win three of them, which would give them the minimum 50 seats they would need to control the Senate — and only if former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, prevails over US President Donald Trump at the top of the ballot.

“I have a very hard time right now seeing how Democrats win back the Senate,” Jessica Taylor, Senate editor of the non-partisan Cook Political Report, said on Twitter. “It’s just that virtually everything has to go right for them. And so far tonight, almost nothing has.”

A supporters of US Senator Joni Ernst cheers at a election-night party in Des Moines, Iowa, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Across the board, Democrats failed to meet the expectations raised by polls and independent analysts.

The party took Senate seats from Republicans in Colorado and Arizona, but fell short in several of the tossup contests they had in their sights to gain a majority.

In the House of Representatives, Democrats appeared poised to keep their majority, but potentially with reduced numbers despite pre-election forecast that they could gain at least 15 more seats.

At least six Democratic incumbents were defeated, including House of Representatives Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, who has represented his Minnesota district since 1991.

Other Democratic losses came in Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

In the Senate contests, Daines defeated Montana Governor Steve Bullock, a Democrat, and Ernst turned aside a challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield.

In two key races yet to be called, Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina were holding on to leads in vote counts.

Republicans hold a 53 to 47 Senate majority, and Democrats would either have to win Maine and North Carolina — their best shots heading into the election — or cobble together victories in Georgia and Alaska to gain control.

The Democratic incumbent in Michigan, Senator Gary Peters, was trailing Republican John James. Alaska and Georgia are a stretch for Democrats.

Democrats would also have another shot at a Senate seat in Georgia in a runoff election scheduled for January next year.

The battle for the Senate closely mirrored the race at the top of the ballot between Trump and Biden, ending up much closer than many polls and forecasts had indicated.

Democratic former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper defeated Republican Senator Cory Gardner, and retired astronaut Mark Kelly won his race against Republican Senator Martha McSally in Arizona. Biden won both states.

Yet Trump victories in states, including South Carolina and Iowa, helped pull along Republican Senate candidates whose races were considered tossups.

In addition to Ernst, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina easily held off a Democratic challenger who had raised record amounts of money.

Both Ernst and Graham had closely aligned themselves with Trump, counting on an energized Republican base to re-elect them.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won re-election to a seventh term in Kentucky, handily defeating former US Marine Corps pilot Amy McGrath, whose campaign was lavished with money from Democrats across the country.

Democrats missed in two other longshot bids to flip Republican Senate seats. In Texas, incumbent John Cornyn defeated US Air Force combat veteran MJ Hegar.

US Representative Roger Marshall won the open Kansas Senate seat, defeating a well-funded campaign by Kansas State Senator Barbara Bollier in a race Democrats had hopes of winning if there was a wave election.

As expected, Democrats lost a Senate seat in heavily Republican Alabama that had been held by Doug Jones, who was defeated by former college football coach Tommy Tuberville.

The final outcome of the battle for the Senate might not be known for days while votes are tallied — or even months if control of the chamber hinges on the Georgia runoff.

Republican US Senator Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Georgia’s governor, will face off against Democrat Raphael Warnock, senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, in the runoff.

In the other Senate contest in Georgia, Republican incumbent David Perdue was leading Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who narrowly lost an Atlanta-area US House of Representatives special election in 2017.

Democrats appeared poised to keep the House majority. However, they fell short of expectations of a gain of a dozen or more seats.

Several incumbent senators were re-elected, with many of those races not much in doubt.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner was easily re-elected to a third term in Virginia and Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito won a second term in West Virginia, according to AP projections.

Senate incumbent Democrats Edward Markey in Massachusetts, Jeanne Shaheen in New Hampshire, Jack Reed in Rhode Island, Chris Coons in Delaware and Dick Durbin in Illinois also won re-election.

Along With McConnell and Capito, Republican Senator James Inhofe won re-election in Oklahoma.

In Tennessee, Republican Bill Hagerty won the seat being vacated by Republican Senator Lamar Alexander, who is retiring.

Republican senators Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Ben Sasse of Nebraska were also re-elected.

In Wyoming, Republican Cynthia Lummis won election to the seat now held by Republican Senator Mike Enzi, who is retiring.