SRI LANKA
Locals, navy rescue whales
About 120 pilot whales have been saved after a grueling overnight rescue involving the navy, officials said yesterday. Three pilot whales and one dolphin died of injuries following the mass beaching on Monday on the west coast at Panadura about 25km south of Colombo. A handful of whales had started beaching in the early afternoon and their numbers swelled to more than 100 by dusk, local resident Pathum Hirushan said. “Some of the fishermen from the area tried to push back the whales. The sea was rough and the waves would bring them back to shore,” he said. “It was very tiring, but later the navy came in with their boats and worked through the night.” The navy and the coast guard, as well as dozens of volunteers, were able to move the other mammals into deeper waters with the aid of small patrol craft by dawn, a navy spokesman said.
THAILAND
Pornhub, other sites banned
The government yesterday said that it had banned Pornhub and 190 other Web sites showing pornography, prompting social media anger over censorship. Minister of Digital Economy and Society Puttipong Punnakanta said that the block was part of efforts to restrict access to porn and gambling Web sites, which are illegal under the country’s cybercrime law. However, many users criticized the decision to shut the site in a country that was among the Top 20 by daily traffic for Pornhub last year and which has a globally known sex industry.
IVORY COAST
Ouattara declared winner
President Alassane Ouattara has overwhelmingly won a third term in office after his two main opponents boycotted Saturday’s election, the electoral commission announced yesterday. Ouattara received 94.27 percent of the vote and turnout was 53.90 percent, it said. The opposition said only 10 percent of voters took part.
MYANMAR
Fugitive monk surrenders
A nationalist Buddhist monk noted for inflammatory rhetoric surrendered to police on Monday, after being sought for more than a year for insulting comments he made about State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. Wirathu’s surrender came ahead of Sunday’s general election. “I would like to request my fellow monks around the country to ask their followers to vote for the parties that work to protect the country’s race and religion,” Wirathu said to a small crowd of followers outside a police station in Yangon. His appeal was seen as an endorsement of the Union Solidarity and Development Party, the main opposition party.
RUSSIA
Crossbow murder in sauna
A wealthy businessman nicknamed the “Sausage King” was killed with a crossbow in his sauna after masked robbers broke into his home, investigators said on Monday. The man and his wife were in their outside sauna in Moscow on Sunday night when several masked men entered, tied them up and “demanded they give up the money kept in their home,” the Investigative Committee said. The wife managed to get free and alert the police. Media said the victim was Vladimir Marugov, who owned numerous meat-processing factories.
Thousands of monkeys are menacing the historic Indian city of Shimla, where sterilizations and illegal poisonings have failed to blunt their frequent attacks on tourists and farms. During India’s nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, most of the macaques left the city for the countryside to look for food. As restrictions have eased, they have returned to bully inhabitants and snatch grocery bags, and up to 50 troops of hungry monkeys now prowl the former colonial British summer escape in the Himalayan hills. The city of 160,000 people has long been a major draw for tourists seeking to avoid India’s searing summer heat, but the food
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS: New policies would include stricter vetting procedures of firms that supply drones to public agencies, government officials said Japan might shut off China from supplying drones to its government agencies to protect sensitive information, six people in the Japanese government and the ruling party familiar with the matter said, adding that the move would be part of a broad effort to bolster national security. They said that the primary concerns were centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property — worries that have been rising outside Japan as well. However, Japan must balance such fears — particularly Beijing’s growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras — against deep economic dependence on