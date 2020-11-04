World News Quick Take

Agencies





SRI LANKA

Locals, navy rescue whales

About 120 pilot whales have been saved after a grueling overnight rescue involving the navy, officials said yesterday. Three pilot whales and one dolphin died of injuries following the mass beaching on Monday on the west coast at Panadura about 25km south of Colombo. A handful of whales had started beaching in the early afternoon and their numbers swelled to more than 100 by dusk, local resident Pathum Hirushan said. “Some of the fishermen from the area tried to push back the whales. The sea was rough and the waves would bring them back to shore,” he said. “It was very tiring, but later the navy came in with their boats and worked through the night.” The navy and the coast guard, as well as dozens of volunteers, were able to move the other mammals into deeper waters with the aid of small patrol craft by dawn, a navy spokesman said.

THAILAND

Pornhub, other sites banned

The government yesterday said that it had banned Pornhub and 190 other Web sites showing pornography, prompting social media anger over censorship. Minister of Digital Economy and Society Puttipong Punnakanta said that the block was part of efforts to restrict access to porn and gambling Web sites, which are illegal under the country’s cybercrime law. However, many users criticized the decision to shut the site in a country that was among the Top 20 by daily traffic for Pornhub last year and which has a globally known sex industry.

IVORY COAST

Ouattara declared winner

President Alassane Ouattara has overwhelmingly won a third term in office after his two main opponents boycotted Saturday’s election, the electoral commission announced yesterday. Ouattara received 94.27 percent of the vote and turnout was 53.90 percent, it said. The opposition said only 10 percent of voters took part.

MYANMAR

Fugitive monk surrenders

A nationalist Buddhist monk noted for inflammatory rhetoric surrendered to police on Monday, after being sought for more than a year for insulting comments he made about State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi. Wirathu’s surrender came ahead of Sunday’s general election. “I would like to request my fellow monks around the country to ask their followers to vote for the parties that work to protect the country’s race and religion,” Wirathu said to a small crowd of followers outside a police station in Yangon. His appeal was seen as an endorsement of the Union Solidarity and Development Party, the main opposition party.

RUSSIA

Crossbow murder in sauna

A wealthy businessman nicknamed the “Sausage King” was killed with a crossbow in his sauna after masked robbers broke into his home, investigators said on Monday. The man and his wife were in their outside sauna in Moscow on Sunday night when several masked men entered, tied them up and “demanded they give up the money kept in their home,” the Investigative Committee said. The wife managed to get free and alert the police. Media said the victim was Vladimir Marugov, who owned numerous meat-processing factories.