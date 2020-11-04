A US federal appeals court on Monday denied a request from a group of Texas Republicans for a ban on drive-through voting in the state’s most populous county.
In a three-line order the appeals court in New Orleans denied the request for a preliminary injunction, without an explanation.
The Republicans said that they sought the injunction to prevent “election violations which would otherwise occur” yesterday.
“A car is not a polling place,” they wrote in their appeal of a ruling earlier on Monday by a federal district judge in Houston, who found that that they lacked the standing to sue. “If a car is a polling place, Harris County now has millions of voting locations around the county that change locations throughout the day.”
US District Judge Andrew Hanen had said that while the state legislature that makes voting law might be qualified to bring the suit, which named Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins as a defendant, the plaintiffs — including voters, and candidates for state and federal office — lacked that standing.
“For lack of a nicer way of saying it, I ain’t buying it,” Hanen said at a hearing.
On that basis, rather than on the underlying merits of their argument, he rejected their request to throw out 127,000 ballots already cast by drive-through voters, an expedient the county set up to stem the spread of COVID-19.
However, the judge offered a hint of what might happen if the appeals court found the Republicans did have standing and it returned the case to him.
If he had ruled on the merits, Hanen said, while he would still have denied the part of the lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the past votes, he probably would have prohibited drive-through voting yesterday.
He said that was because he did not agree that the tent where people can drive up to vote counts as a “building,” as required on election day.
After the judge expressed those reservations, Hollins wrote on Twitter that no drive-throughs, except for one at the Toyota Center, would be operating on election day.
“The Toyota Center DTV site fits the judge’s definition of a ‘building’: it is ‘a structure with walls and a roof’ and ‘a permanent structure,’” Hollins wrote. “It is thus unquestionably a suitable location for Election Day voting.”
In a separate filing late on Monday, Hollins urged the appeals court to reject the Republicans’ request for an injunction barring drive-through voting.
“We are literally on the eve of Election Day,” Hollins wrote. “The public interest would be disserved by an injunction at the last minute.”
Harris County, which includes the Houston metropolitan area, is home to about 4.7 million people and it voted for then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016 by 161,959 ballots.
After years of being solidly Republican, Texas is considered a swing state in some polls, putting its 38 electoral college votes in play.
Thousands of monkeys are menacing the historic Indian city of Shimla, where sterilizations and illegal poisonings have failed to blunt their frequent attacks on tourists and farms. During India’s nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, most of the macaques left the city for the countryside to look for food. As restrictions have eased, they have returned to bully inhabitants and snatch grocery bags, and up to 50 troops of hungry monkeys now prowl the former colonial British summer escape in the Himalayan hills. The city of 160,000 people has long been a major draw for tourists seeking to avoid India’s searing summer heat, but the food
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS: New policies would include stricter vetting procedures of firms that supply drones to public agencies, government officials said Japan might shut off China from supplying drones to its government agencies to protect sensitive information, six people in the Japanese government and the ruling party familiar with the matter said, adding that the move would be part of a broad effort to bolster national security. They said that the primary concerns were centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property — worries that have been rising outside Japan as well. However, Japan must balance such fears — particularly Beijing’s growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras — against deep economic dependence on