Judge rejects bid to boot Texas drive-through votes

Bloomberg





A US federal appeals court on Monday denied a request from a group of Texas Republicans for a ban on drive-through voting in the state’s most populous county.

In a three-line order the appeals court in New Orleans denied the request for a preliminary injunction, without an explanation.

The Republicans said that they sought the injunction to prevent “election violations which would otherwise occur” yesterday.

“A car is not a polling place,” they wrote in their appeal of a ruling earlier on Monday by a federal district judge in Houston, who found that that they lacked the standing to sue. “If a car is a polling place, Harris County now has millions of voting locations around the county that change locations throughout the day.”

US District Judge Andrew Hanen had said that while the state legislature that makes voting law might be qualified to bring the suit, which named Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins as a defendant, the plaintiffs — including voters, and candidates for state and federal office — lacked that standing.

“For lack of a nicer way of saying it, I ain’t buying it,” Hanen said at a hearing.

On that basis, rather than on the underlying merits of their argument, he rejected their request to throw out 127,000 ballots already cast by drive-through voters, an expedient the county set up to stem the spread of COVID-19.

However, the judge offered a hint of what might happen if the appeals court found the Republicans did have standing and it returned the case to him.

If he had ruled on the merits, Hanen said, while he would still have denied the part of the lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the past votes, he probably would have prohibited drive-through voting yesterday.

He said that was because he did not agree that the tent where people can drive up to vote counts as a “building,” as required on election day.

After the judge expressed those reservations, Hollins wrote on Twitter that no drive-throughs, except for one at the Toyota Center, would be operating on election day.

“The Toyota Center DTV site fits the judge’s definition of a ‘building’: it is ‘a structure with walls and a roof’ and ‘a permanent structure,’” Hollins wrote. “It is thus unquestionably a suitable location for Election Day voting.”

In a separate filing late on Monday, Hollins urged the appeals court to reject the Republicans’ request for an injunction barring drive-through voting.

“We are literally on the eve of Election Day,” Hollins wrote. “The public interest would be disserved by an injunction at the last minute.”

Harris County, which includes the Houston metropolitan area, is home to about 4.7 million people and it voted for then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016 by 161,959 ballots.

After years of being solidly Republican, Texas is considered a swing state in some polls, putting its 38 electoral college votes in play.