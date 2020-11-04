Republicans facing Senate losses

PANDEMIC WOES: A Colorado-based Republican pollster said that his surveys show COVID-19 would be ‘the most likely issue many voters will make their decisions on’

AP, WASHINGTON





US Senate Republicans on Monday were fighting to save their majority, a final election push against the onslaught of challengers in states once off limits to Democrats, but now hotbeds of a potential backlash to US President Donald Trump and his allies on Capitol Hill.

Fueling the campaigns are the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting regional demographics and, in some areas, simply the chance to turn the page on the divisive political climate.

Control of the US Senate can make or break a presidency. With it, a re-elected Trump could confirm his nominees and ensure a backstop against legislation from US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat. Without it, former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, would face a potential wall of opposition to his agenda if he won the White House.

In North Carolina, for example, the matchup between Republican Senator Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham, among the most expensive in the nation, is close.

“At some point, you put it in the hands of voters,” said Dallas Woodhouse, a former executive director of the state’s Republican Party.

Republican incumbents are straining for survival from New England to the south, in the heartland and the west, and even in Alaska.

Overpowered in fundraising and stuck in Washington until just last week to confirm Trump’s US Supreme Court nominee, they are fanning out some alongside Trump for last-ditch, home-state tours to shore up votes.

With the chamber split 53-47, three or four seats would determine US Senate control, depending on which party wins the White House. The US vice president breaks a tie in Senate votes.

What started as a lopsided election cycle with Republicans defending 23 seats, compared with 12 for Democrats, quickly became a more stark referendum on the president as Democrats reached deeper into Trump country and put the Republicans on the defense.

Suddenly some of the nation’s better-known senators — Lindsey Graham in South Carolina and Susan Collins in Maine — faced strong re-election threats. Only two Democratic seats are being seriously contested, while at least 10 Republican seats are at risk.

“I don’t see how we hold it,” said Chip Felkel, a Republican strategist in South Carolina who opposes Trump. “You’d be hard pressed to admit we don’t have a Trump problem.”

The political landscape is quickly changing from six years ago, when most of the senators last faced voters. It is a reminder of how sharp the national mood has shifted in the Trump era.

More younger voters and minorities are pushing some states toward the Democrats, including in Colorado, where the parties have essentially stopped spending money for or against Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican, because it seems he is heading to defeat by Democrat candidate John Hickenlooper, a former governor.

In more friendly terrain, the Republican senators must balance an appeal to Trump’s most ardent supporters with outreach to voters largely in suburbs who are drifting away from the president and his tone.

Tillis is struggling to gain ground in North Carolina, a presidential battleground, even after Cunningham’s sex-texting scandal with a public relations strategist.

Arizona could have two Democratic senators for the first time since last century if former astronaut Mark Kelly maintains his advantage over Senator Martha McSally for the seat previously held by the late John McCain.

There is a vivid dynamic in Iowa, a state Trump won in 2016, but which is now a battle between Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic newcomer Theresa Greenfield.

Ernst wowed Republicans with a 2014 debut ad about castrating hogs, but she faced criticism after last month’s debate when she stumbled over the breakeven price for soybeans.

In Georgia, Trump calls David Perdue his favorite senator among the many who have jockeyed to join his golf outings and receive his private telephone calls, but the first-term senator faces a surge of new voters in the state and Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff is playing hardball.

Ossoff called Pedue a “crook” over the senator’s stock market trading during the COVID-19 pandemic. Perdue shot back that Ossoff would do anything to mislead Georgians about the Democrats’ “radical and socialist” agenda.

Democrats have tapped into what some are calling a “green wave” — a new era of fundraising — as small donations pour in across the nation from Americans expressing their political activism with their wallets.

Graham’s challenger in South Carolina, Jamie Harrison, has raised so much money — about US$100 million — that it sent the top Trump ally scrambling to take the race seriously.

Graham swiftly raked in his own record haul as he led the Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Competitive races are underway in the Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas and Alaska, where little known Al Gross broke state records, Democrats said, in part with viral ads introducing voters to the military-veteran-turned-doctor who once fought off a grizzly bear.

Swooping in to fill the gap for Republicans is the Senate Leadership Fund, tapping deep-pocketed donors. Casino magnate Sheldon Adelson has funneled more than US$60 million to help Republicans hold the Senate.

Over the weekend, the fund was pouring US$4.6 million to one of the rare Republican bright spots in Michigan, where John James, a black Republican businessman, was gaining ground on Senator Gary Peters.

“We see a potential opportunity,” Senate Leadership Fund president Steven Law said.

The only other state where Republicans are playing offense is Alabama, where Senator Doug Jones pulled off a rare special election win in the Trump stronghold, but was waging a long-shot campaign against Republican candidate Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn football coach.

“We are confident heading into the home stretch because we remain on [the] offense in so many seats across the country,” said Stewart Boss, a spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

COVID-19 has shadowed the Senate races as Democrats linked Trump’s handling of the pandemic to the Repulican Party’s repeated attempts to undo former US president Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, particularly its insurance protections for those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Republicans fired back that Democrats want to keep the economy closed, hurting jobs.

David Flaherty, a Colorado-based Republican pollster, said that his surveys are showing that COVID-19 would be “the most likely issue many voters will make their decisions on.”

“In more places in the country than not, the president is not getting good marks” on that, and it is damaging Senate Republican candidates, “especially those in lockstep with the president,” Flaherty said.