Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday traveled to Beijing to meet with Chinese officials to seek help in reviving Hong Kong’s economy and discuss reopening the borders with China as COVID-19 infections dwindle in the territory.
Lam said that the meetings, set for today through Friday, would include discussions on how Hong Kong could integrate into China’s national development, as well as how the territory could cooperate with Shenzhen, China, as part of the Greater Bay Area project.
She also told reporters that she plans to discuss when Hong Kong and China could resume the flow of people across their border without quarantines.
“That is very important to economic activities, from the provision of professional services, visiting relatives and going to schools,” Lam said.
Her trip comes after she postponed her annual address two days before it was scheduled to take place last month, saying that China’s support would allow her to give a speech boosting confidence in Hong Kong’s economic future.
The territory’s economy has also taken a hit due to the pandemic.
Asked about the US presidential election, Lam said that she expects the next president to evaluate the importance of Hong Kong within China-US relations.
“I hope that the new US administration will handle relations with Hong Kong in a comprehensive way, taking into account the interests of the many US businesses in Hong Kong that employ a lot of people, and will not thoughtlessly allow political considerations to have an unwarranted effect on Hong Kong,” she said.
