Afghanistan declared yesterday a national day of mourning to honor the 22 mostly students killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group a day earlier at Kabul University. Another 22 people were injured, some of them critically.
Monday’s brutal, hours-long assault was the second attack on an educational institution in the Afghan capital in as many weeks amid a soaring rise in violence and chaos across Afghanistan, even as Taliban insurgents and government negotiators hold peace talks in Qatar.
The IS affiliate also claimed the earlier attack on Oct. 24, which killed 24 young students. The attack occurred in the mostly Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The IS affiliate has declared war on the country’s minority Shiites and has claimed a number of vicious attacks since emerging in eastern Afghanistan in 2014.
Outside Kabul University yesterday, a small group of demonstrators gathered demanding a ceasefire and urging the government to withdraw from the peace talks until a permanent end to hostilities is declared. Some held signs that read: “Why are you killing us?”
The IS affiliate is not part of the peace talks and, despite their claims of responsibility, the government has blamed the Taliban for the attacks.
Photo: Reuters
The Taliban, like the Afghan security forces, are fighting the IS and under an agreement signed with the US, have committed to fighting terrorism, specifically the IS.
The Taliban, which condemned the attack on the university and denied involvement within hours of its start, have refused to declare a ceasefire, saying that it would be part of the negotiations.
However, if not a ceasefire, then a significant reduction in violence has taken on increasing importance as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday made a surprise visit to Pakistan, calling on Islamabad to urge the insurgent movement to reduce the violence.
Pakistan has been critical in pushing the Taliban into talks. Even as the Islamic insurgent group ousted by the US-led coalition in 2001 maintains its political office in Doha, where talks are being held, its leadership councils are located in Pakistan.
Khalilzad brokered a peace pact with the Taliban that was signed in February and seen at the time as the country’s best chance at peace in more than 40 years of war.
The peace agreement, which is to allow US and NATO troops to withdraw from Afghanistan after 19 years, paved the way for the peace talks underway.
In a series of Twitter posts yesterday, Khalilzad condemned the attack, saying: “This barbaric attack is not an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here.”
Family members of the victims mourned their loved ones on local TV and called for the government to investigate security lapses.
Thousands of monkeys are menacing the historic Indian city of Shimla, where sterilizations and illegal poisonings have failed to blunt their frequent attacks on tourists and farms. During India’s nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, most of the macaques left the city for the countryside to look for food. As restrictions have eased, they have returned to bully inhabitants and snatch grocery bags, and up to 50 troops of hungry monkeys now prowl the former colonial British summer escape in the Himalayan hills. The city of 160,000 people has long been a major draw for tourists seeking to avoid India’s searing summer heat, but the food
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS: New policies would include stricter vetting procedures of firms that supply drones to public agencies, government officials said Japan might shut off China from supplying drones to its government agencies to protect sensitive information, six people in the Japanese government and the ruling party familiar with the matter said, adding that the move would be part of a broad effort to bolster national security. They said that the primary concerns were centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property — worries that have been rising outside Japan as well. However, Japan must balance such fears — particularly Beijing’s growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras — against deep economic dependence on