Afghans mourn those dead in campus attack

RISING VIOLENCE: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad condemned the attack, saying that the Islamic State is a common enemy of the government and the Taliban

AP, KABUL





Afghanistan declared yesterday a national day of mourning to honor the 22 mostly students killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group a day earlier at Kabul University. Another 22 people were injured, some of them critically.

Monday’s brutal, hours-long assault was the second attack on an educational institution in the Afghan capital in as many weeks amid a soaring rise in violence and chaos across Afghanistan, even as Taliban insurgents and government negotiators hold peace talks in Qatar.

The IS affiliate also claimed the earlier attack on Oct. 24, which killed 24 young students. The attack occurred in the mostly Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

An Afghan family walks past Kabul University yesterday, the day after an attack on the campus. Photo: EPA-EFE

The IS affiliate has declared war on the country’s minority Shiites and has claimed a number of vicious attacks since emerging in eastern Afghanistan in 2014.

Outside Kabul University yesterday, a small group of demonstrators gathered demanding a ceasefire and urging the government to withdraw from the peace talks until a permanent end to hostilities is declared. Some held signs that read: “Why are you killing us?”

The IS affiliate is not part of the peace talks and, despite their claims of responsibility, the government has blamed the Taliban for the attacks.

Police stand guard at the entrance of Kabul University in Afghanistan yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The Taliban, like the Afghan security forces, are fighting the IS and under an agreement signed with the US, have committed to fighting terrorism, specifically the IS.

The Taliban, which condemned the attack on the university and denied involvement within hours of its start, have refused to declare a ceasefire, saying that it would be part of the negotiations.

However, if not a ceasefire, then a significant reduction in violence has taken on increasing importance as US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday made a surprise visit to Pakistan, calling on Islamabad to urge the insurgent movement to reduce the violence.

Pakistan has been critical in pushing the Taliban into talks. Even as the Islamic insurgent group ousted by the US-led coalition in 2001 maintains its political office in Doha, where talks are being held, its leadership councils are located in Pakistan.

Khalilzad brokered a peace pact with the Taliban that was signed in February and seen at the time as the country’s best chance at peace in more than 40 years of war.

The peace agreement, which is to allow US and NATO troops to withdraw from Afghanistan after 19 years, paved the way for the peace talks underway.

In a series of Twitter posts yesterday, Khalilzad condemned the attack, saying: “This barbaric attack is not an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here.”

Family members of the victims mourned their loved ones on local TV and called for the government to investigate security lapses.