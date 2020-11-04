Austria mourns after four slain in terrorist shooting

AFP, VIENNA





Austria yesterday said the only known gunman in a shooting rampage across Vienna on Monday night that left four people dead was an Islamic State (IS) group supporter, while a manhunt was under way for other possible suspects.

The shocked nation began three days of mourning after what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terror attack.”

Across the country, flags have been lowered to half-mast on public buildings and people observed a minute of silence at noon as church bells rang out.

From left, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, President Alexander van der Bellen and Parliament President Werner Sobotka take part in a wreath-laying ceremony in Vienna yesterday. Photo: Reuters

One of the suspected killers, who was shot dead by police after the attack, was a 20-year-old IS sympathizer with dual Austrian and Macedonian nationality, Austrian Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer said.

He had been convicted of a terror offence in April last year for trying to travel to Syria, Nehammer told the Austria Press Agency.

Nehammer said police are searching for more possible assailants who might still be at large, and several neighboring countries have stepped up border checks.

Policemen yesterday stand guard in an area close to Monday’s night terrorist attack in Vienna that killed four people. Photo: AFP

“It’s difficult for us at the moment to define whether the attack was carried out by one perpetrator or more than one,” said Gerhard Puerstl of the Vienna police.

The shooting erupted just hours before Austria was to re-impose a COVID-19 lockdown, with people out in bars and restaurants enjoying a final night out.

Two men and two woman were killed, while 14 more were injured, six seriously, an interior ministry spokesman said.

A police officer was also hurt.

The first shots were heard at about 8pm in the heart of the city, near a synagogue and the famed Vienna State Opera.

“It sounded like firecrackers, then we realized it was shots,” said one witness quoted by public broadcaster ORF.

Another witness spoke of at least 50 shots being fired.

Nehammer told a press conference early yesterday that police had used explosives to blast their way into the apartment of the dead suspect, who had been “heavily armed.”

“All the signs make it clear it’s a radicalized person and a person who feels closely connected to IS,” he said.

The president of Vienna’s Jewish community, Oskar Deutsch, said shots had been fired “in the immediate vicinity” of Stadttempel synagogue, but it was not known if it had been the target.

Germany joined the Czech Republic in stepping up checks at their borders with Austria as German Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “The fight against these assassins and those who instigate them is our common struggle.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said the French shared the “shock and sorrow” of the Austrian people.

Austrian police yesterday arrested a man in the city of Linz, but it was not immediately know if he was connected to Monday’s attack, ORF reported, adding that he had been led out of a house in handcuffs by heavily armed police.

Additional reporting by Reuters