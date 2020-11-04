Chinese government-endorsed content about the COVID-19 pandemic and the “fighting spirit” of the nation’s response are to be added to school curriculum, the Chinese Ministry of Education said, in a move to enshrine Beijing’s narrative of success against the virus.
The content is to be added to elementary and middle-school classes in biology, health and physical education, history and literature, and will “help students understand the basic fact that the party and the state always put the life and safety of its people first,” the ministry said on Wednesday last week.
“Students will learn about key figures and deeds which emerged during the epidemic prevention and control efforts. They will learn to foster public awareness and dedication, to enrich knowledge about the advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics,” the ministry said.
Earlier this year the National People’s Congress aired a proposal for the successes to be enshrined in the school curriculum, and content about China’s “fighting spirit” had already been incorporated into some high-school subjects, Sixthtone reported.
While there was domestic pushback on China’s virus response, in particular the early attempts to cover up the outbreak and silence health workers who tried to speak out, the government has presented its efforts as hugely successful in containing COVID-19.
In June, it released a report lauding its own success and denying there was any coverup. The nation has largely contained the virus, and sporadic outbreaks — most recently in the Xinjiang region — are quickly clamped down on with local lockdowns and mass testing.
However, there are concerns about the approaching winter, and the National Development and Reform Commission has called on local governments to “guide families” in storing medical supplies ahead of a heightened risk of a COVID-19 resurgence and the flu.
In Guangdong Province, the health commission has released a list of 33 items for families to stock up on, from masks and anti-bacterial swabs to first-aid material and emergency supplies, such as biscuits, water, escape rope ladders and flashlights. Beijing, Jinan, Ningbo and other cities have issued similar recommendations to households.
Hospitals and clinics are also stockpiling emergency supplies, including preparing stadiums, exhibition halls and other public venues for the possibility of being turned into temporary quarantine wards.
Thousands of monkeys are menacing the historic Indian city of Shimla, where sterilizations and illegal poisonings have failed to blunt their frequent attacks on tourists and farms. During India’s nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, most of the macaques left the city for the countryside to look for food. As restrictions have eased, they have returned to bully inhabitants and snatch grocery bags, and up to 50 troops of hungry monkeys now prowl the former colonial British summer escape in the Himalayan hills. The city of 160,000 people has long been a major draw for tourists seeking to avoid India’s searing summer heat, but the food
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in
NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS: New policies would include stricter vetting procedures of firms that supply drones to public agencies, government officials said Japan might shut off China from supplying drones to its government agencies to protect sensitive information, six people in the Japanese government and the ruling party familiar with the matter said, adding that the move would be part of a broad effort to bolster national security. They said that the primary concerns were centered on information technology, supply chains, cyber security and intellectual property — worries that have been rising outside Japan as well. However, Japan must balance such fears — particularly Beijing’s growing push to export sensitive technologies such as commercial drones and security cameras — against deep economic dependence on