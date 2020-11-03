World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Airport unveils test center

The country’s largest airport yesterday opened a COVID-19 testing facility as it takes steps to reopen international travel that has been largely grounded for months by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Narita International Airport PCR Center is aimed at outbound travelers who need proof that they are virus-free when they arrive at their destinations. The government on Friday eased travel curbs for nine Asian countries and regions. Narita is one of two international hubs serving the Greater Tokyo area.

CAMBODIA

Schools reopen nationwide

Schools throughout the country yesterday reopened for the first time since March, but with class sizes and hours limited by COVID-19 precautions. Minister of Education Hang Chuon Naron said that a second closing would be considered if any students became infected while attending classes. Students and teachers would have to learn to work with vigilance and safety measures, because COVID-19 was still raging in Europe and the US, and no vaccine for it has yet been developed, he said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Prince William had virus

Prince William tested positive for COVID-19 in April, about the same time as his father, Prince Charles, the BBC reported. The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis, because he did not want to worry anyone. Kensington Palace declined to comment on Sunday, but did not deny the report. The newspaper said William was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

INDONESIA

Union groups protest law

Thousands of workers yesterday continued their protests in Jakarta against a new Job Creation Law that critics say would erode labor rights and weaken environmental protections. The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI) said thousands of workers from cities in West Java and East Java provinces representing 32 labor unions took part in the mass rallies near the Presidential Palace and Constitutional Court. The protest ended peacefully after union representatives delivered a written statement to the court. Protests were also scheduled around the country, including Yogyakarta, Banda Aceh, Medan and Makassar.

SOUTH KOREA

Comedian, mom found dead

A prominent comedian was found dead at her home in Seoul by police yesterday, alongside her mother, Yonhap news agency and other media reported. Park Ji-sun, 36, was reportedly being treated for an unspecified illness and the Seoul Shinmun cited a police officer as saying there were “no signs of outside intrusion or murder.” Park was a graduate of the elite Korea University, but charmed audiences with her down-to-earth and self-deprecating humor — often light-heartedly playing the role of a woman repeatedly rejected on a date. “I am lucky as a comedian that I can use my face to make people laugh,” she said in an interview with the Hankyoreh newspaper.

CHINA

Foreign ministry warns US

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said it would take all necessary measures to protect the nation’s journalists in response to the US delaying visa renewals for reporters. The government urges the US to stop its “political crackdown” on Chinese journalists, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said at a news briefing in Beijing. “Upholding the principle of answering words with words and actions with actions, China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese journalists,” Wang said. “We once again urge the US to immediately give up its illusions and stop the political persecution and suppression of Chinese reporters. Do not say that you were not forewarned by China.”

IRAN

Two-day military drill begins

The air force yesterday began an annual drill, state television reported, with its aging fleet of US and Russian-made jet fighters taking part alongside locally made drones and other aircraft. The drill is to see forces from eight air bases take part over two days in exercises that include missile firing and mid-air refueling. It is the second drill Iran has held since a decade-long UN arms embargo on Tehran expired last month.

ISRAEL

Suspect’s home demolished

Troops demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli in a stabbing attack in August, the military said yesterday. The move came after a court rejected an appeal by the alleged attacker’s family to block the demolition. Clashes erupted between security forces and about 150 Palestinians in the town of Rojeeb, who threw rocks and burned tires, it said. The military said it responded with “riot dispersal means,” which typically refers to tear gas and stun grenades. Rojeeb Mayor Mofeed Dweikat said troops tore down the two-story home and that three people were lightly wounded by rubber-coated bullets in the clashes.