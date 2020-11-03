JAPAN
Airport unveils test center
The country’s largest airport yesterday opened a COVID-19 testing facility as it takes steps to reopen international travel that has been largely grounded for months by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Narita International Airport PCR Center is aimed at outbound travelers who need proof that they are virus-free when they arrive at their destinations. The government on Friday eased travel curbs for nine Asian countries and regions. Narita is one of two international hubs serving the Greater Tokyo area.
CAMBODIA
Schools reopen nationwide
Schools throughout the country yesterday reopened for the first time since March, but with class sizes and hours limited by COVID-19 precautions. Minister of Education Hang Chuon Naron said that a second closing would be considered if any students became infected while attending classes. Students and teachers would have to learn to work with vigilance and safety measures, because COVID-19 was still raging in Europe and the US, and no vaccine for it has yet been developed, he said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Prince William had virus
Prince William tested positive for COVID-19 in April, about the same time as his father, Prince Charles, the BBC reported. The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis, because he did not want to worry anyone. Kensington Palace declined to comment on Sunday, but did not deny the report. The newspaper said William was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.
INDONESIA
Union groups protest law
Thousands of workers yesterday continued their protests in Jakarta against a new Job Creation Law that critics say would erode labor rights and weaken environmental protections. The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI) said thousands of workers from cities in West Java and East Java provinces representing 32 labor unions took part in the mass rallies near the Presidential Palace and Constitutional Court. The protest ended peacefully after union representatives delivered a written statement to the court. Protests were also scheduled around the country, including Yogyakarta, Banda Aceh, Medan and Makassar.
SOUTH KOREA
Comedian, mom found dead
A prominent comedian was found dead at her home in Seoul by police yesterday, alongside her mother, Yonhap news agency and other media reported. Park Ji-sun, 36, was reportedly being treated for an unspecified illness and the Seoul Shinmun cited a police officer as saying there were “no signs of outside intrusion or murder.” Park was a graduate of the elite Korea University, but charmed audiences with her down-to-earth and self-deprecating humor — often light-heartedly playing the role of a woman repeatedly rejected on a date. “I am lucky as a comedian that I can use my face to make people laugh,” she said in an interview with the Hankyoreh newspaper.
CHINA
Foreign ministry warns US
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said it would take all necessary measures to protect the nation’s journalists in response to the US delaying visa renewals for reporters. The government urges the US to stop its “political crackdown” on Chinese journalists, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said at a news briefing in Beijing. “Upholding the principle of answering words with words and actions with actions, China will take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese journalists,” Wang said. “We once again urge the US to immediately give up its illusions and stop the political persecution and suppression of Chinese reporters. Do not say that you were not forewarned by China.”
IRAN
Two-day military drill begins
The air force yesterday began an annual drill, state television reported, with its aging fleet of US and Russian-made jet fighters taking part alongside locally made drones and other aircraft. The drill is to see forces from eight air bases take part over two days in exercises that include missile firing and mid-air refueling. It is the second drill Iran has held since a decade-long UN arms embargo on Tehran expired last month.
ISRAEL
Suspect’s home demolished
Troops demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian accused of killing an Israeli in a stabbing attack in August, the military said yesterday. The move came after a court rejected an appeal by the alleged attacker’s family to block the demolition. Clashes erupted between security forces and about 150 Palestinians in the town of Rojeeb, who threw rocks and burned tires, it said. The military said it responded with “riot dispersal means,” which typically refers to tear gas and stun grenades. Rojeeb Mayor Mofeed Dweikat said troops tore down the two-story home and that three people were lightly wounded by rubber-coated bullets in the clashes.
Thousands of monkeys are menacing the historic Indian city of Shimla, where sterilizations and illegal poisonings have failed to blunt their frequent attacks on tourists and farms. During India’s nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, most of the macaques left the city for the countryside to look for food. As restrictions have eased, they have returned to bully inhabitants and snatch grocery bags, and up to 50 troops of hungry monkeys now prowl the former colonial British summer escape in the Himalayan hills. The city of 160,000 people has long been a major draw for tourists seeking to avoid India’s searing summer heat, but the food
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
The Victoria State Government has cut down a tree that was culturally significant to Australia’s Djab Wurrung women to make way for a highway in the state’s west. The yellow box, known as a directions tree, was felled on Monday. The government has defended its actions, saying that the tree was not one of those listed as requiring protection in an agreement with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corp, and was not the sacred directions tree that is subject to a federal court action. Police yesterday arrested about 50 people at the site. Among those arrested were at least two legal observers, who attended the
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in