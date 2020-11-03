Johnny Depp loses UK libel case on ‘wife beater’ claims

AFP, LONDON





Hollywood star Johnny Depp yesterday lost a libel lawsuit against British newspaper the Sun for branding him a “wife-beater” in a case that laid bare his chaotic lifestyle and shattered his global reputation.

Judge Andrew Nicol dismissed the 57-year-old’s claim at the High Court in London, saying that the article had been proven to be “substantially true.”

“Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants [News Group Newspapers] have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true,” he said.

Johnny Depp arrives to attend his libel trial against News Group Newspapers at the High Court in London on July 17. Photo: AFP

The Sun welcomed the ruling, saying that it had “stood up and campaigned for the victims of domestic abuse for over 20 years.”

“Domestic abuse victims must never be silenced and we thank the judge for his careful consideration and thank Amber Heard for her courage in giving evidence to the court,” it added.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued News Group Newspapers and the author of the article over claims he was violent to Heard during their volatile two-year marriage.

The case was dubbed “the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century” and the legal odds had appeared to be stacked in Depp’s favor.

England’s ancient defamation law puts the burden of proof on the media and remains one of the strictest in the Western world.

News Group Newspapers relied on the defense of truth, saying that it had a valid basis for the 2018 story by detailing 14 alleged instances of Depp abusing Heard.

Legal experts considered Depp had no choice but to sue, as accusations of domestic violence would do more damage to his career than details of his substance abuse.

The 16 days of proceedings in July, which both parties attended, exposed the couple’s troubled relationship in excruciatingly minute detail.

Depp vehemently rejected accusations he hurt Heard while battling a drug addiction over a three-year span that ended with her 2016 decision to get a restraining order and file for divorce.

He and his legal team branded Heard a manipulative fantasist who made up the allegations for money and personal fame to destroy his life.

Heard, for her part, said she loved the sober Depp but he became a “monster” after days-long binges on powerful prescription and other drugs.