King and queen make walkabout to meet royalists

AP, BANGKOK





Under increasing pressure from protesters demanding reforms to the monarchy, Thailand’s king and queen on Sunday met with thousands of adoring supporters in Bangkok, mixing with citizens in the street after attending a religious ceremony inside the Grand Palace.

Crowds of royal devotees waited for hours outside the white walls of the palace compound to greet them, carrying portraits of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida and waving national flags.

The monarch waved to the crowd and smiled, surrounded by aides who crouched beside him as he walked.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, standing left, and Queen Suthida greet supporters outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Monday night after presiding over a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple inside the palace. Photo: AFP

He paused briefly to make a rare comment when asked what he would say to the protesters who have been demanding reforms.

“We love them all the same,” the king told the UK’s Channel 4.

Asked if there was room to compromise with protesters, the king said “Thailand is the land of compromise,” and quickly turned to walk away.

Virtually all of the supporters in the crowd on Sunday wore yellow shirts, signifying loyalty to the crown.

“I came here today led by my heart,” said Pakawarin Damrongrotthawee, a 44-year-old businesswoman and astrological consultant. “Born as Thais, we must be grateful to the monarchy. If anyone wants to protest the government, they can do it, but they must not touch the monarchy.”

As the smiling royal couple emerged, members of the crowd shouted “Long live the king” and kissed the monarch’s feet as the couple passed, several wiping them with a towel.

Some onlookers reached out to touch his hand, and gave the couple yellow roses as they went by.

The photogenic opportunities of a royal walkabout, with crowds drawn by the rare chance to get up close and personal with the king, are a way of showing that many Thais appear satisfied with the monarchy as it is.

Members of the media were also allowed unusually close access.

“This is my first time to come to greet the king,” Siraseth Limpisuree, 55, said. “I would like to encourage him, as a group of Thai people has a wrong attitude toward the monarchy... We should not get the monarchy involved in political chaos.”