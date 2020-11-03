In Thailand, wherever protests erupt, food is never far. Beyond the crowds of mostly young demonstrators who rallied across the country in recent months to call for democratic reforms, food vendors can be seen lining the streets, grilling rows of fish balls, pork balls, and frying chicken.
Strings of plump sausages are draped over mobile carts, ready for hungry demonstrators who join rallies after school or work. Sellers are stocked with everything from crispy rolled pancakes to coconut ice-cream and bags of pickled mango.
Even when gatherings were banned last month, prompting a cat-and-mouse game between protesters and the police, food vendors were first on the scene.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Sellers were stationed in prime positions before journalists, the authorities and even many demonstrators arrived.
For food sellers, the escalating protest movement — which has surprised many with calls to reform the monarchy — is a welcome business opportunity.
Demonstrations have taken place up and down the country, drawing crowds of tens of thousands in Bangkok.
Toey, 25, who preferred not to give her full name, was among those selling to crowds on Thursday evening in the capital, where thousands gathered for a protest targeting royal spending.
Demonstrators held a mock fashion show parodying Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, one of the king’s daughters, who has launched a new fashion collection.
At Toey’s stall, lines of soft, steamed buns oozed chocolate, bright strawberry filling and green pandan custard.
During the COVID-19 lockdown earlier in the year, she struggled to find customers, but the footfall at demonstrations has been a significant boost.
“Usually I could earn 1,500 baht [US$48] a day, but during the protest, I earned 4,000-5,000 baht a day. The protests actually help me a lot,” she said.
Wae, 46, who is selling grilled Isan sausage, studies the news and asks her daughter to check Facebook so that she can find the right spot to attract customers.
“Today I prepared a bit more, so hopefully I can sell it all,” Wae said.
She plans to sell at rallies held by royalists, as well, but is not sure the business will be as good, she said.
Wae agrees with some of the protesters’ demands, but not calls for reform of the monarchy, but other vendors are more supportive.
Kaesinee Chanthanontri, 32, says she backs all calls made by the protesters — including for Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to stand down, for a new constitution and for an accountable royal family.
“I think to reform something, it will make that thing better. We are all under constitution so if we reform it, it will make our lives better,” she said.
Pin, 23, a graphic designer who arrived at the protest after work, said that most of the food sellers support the demonstrators, and are generous with portions.
“When I buy something from the vendor, they always give us a little more,” she said.
