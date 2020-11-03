In what one rescue worker called “a miracle,” extraction teams yesterday brought two girls out alive from the wreckage of their collapsed apartment buildings in the Turkish city of Izmir, three days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.
Onlookers applauded in joy and relief as ambulances carrying the girls rushed to hospitals immediately after their rescues.
The overall death toll from Friday’s quake reached 87 after teams found more bodies overnight amid toppled buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city.
Photo: AFP / Istanbul Fire Department / Serkan Oktar
Close to 1,000 people were injured, mostly in Turkey, in the quake, which was centered in the Aegean Sea northeast of the Greek island of Samos.
Rescue workers clapped in unison yesterday as 14-year-old Idil Sirin was removed from the rubble, after being trapped for 58 hours.
However, the family’s joy was brief as the lifeless body of Idil’s sister, Ipek, was found, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.
Photo: AFP
“I can’t hear any sounds from my sister, she’s dead,” Idil told rescuers as she was being pulled out, Hurriyet said.
Seven hours later, rescuers working on another toppled building extricated three-year-old Elif Perincek, whose mother and two sisters had been rescued on Saturday.
The child spent 65 hours in the wreckage of her apartment and became the 106th person to be rescued alive, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Muammer Celik of Istanbul’s search-and-rescue team told NTV television that he thought Elif was dead when he reached the child inside the wreckage.
“There was dust on her face, her face was white,” he said. “When I cleaned the dust from her face, she opened her eyes. I was astonished.”
Celik said: “It was a miracle, it was a true miracle.”
The girl would not let go of his hand throughout the rescue operation, Celik said, adding: “I am now her big brother.”
“I’m so happy, God bless you. I’m reunited with Elif,” her grandmother said, quoted by state broadcaster TRT. “My prayers were answered.”
“A thousand thanks to you, my God. We have brought out our little one Elif from the apartment block,” Mehmet Gulluoglu, head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), wrote on Twitter.
More than 3,500 tents and 13,000 beds have been supplied to provide temporary shelter, AFAD said.
More than 740 victims have so far been discharged from hospitals, but more than 200 remain hospitalized, it said.
It said there had been 1,148 aftershocks, including 43 above magnitude 4.
Additional reporting by Reuters and AFP
Thousands of monkeys are menacing the historic Indian city of Shimla, where sterilizations and illegal poisonings have failed to blunt their frequent attacks on tourists and farms. During India’s nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, most of the macaques left the city for the countryside to look for food. As restrictions have eased, they have returned to bully inhabitants and snatch grocery bags, and up to 50 troops of hungry monkeys now prowl the former colonial British summer escape in the Himalayan hills. The city of 160,000 people has long been a major draw for tourists seeking to avoid India’s searing summer heat, but the food
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
The Victoria State Government has cut down a tree that was culturally significant to Australia’s Djab Wurrung women to make way for a highway in the state’s west. The yellow box, known as a directions tree, was felled on Monday. The government has defended its actions, saying that the tree was not one of those listed as requiring protection in an agreement with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corp, and was not the sacred directions tree that is subject to a federal court action. Police yesterday arrested about 50 people at the site. Among those arrested were at least two legal observers, who attended the
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in