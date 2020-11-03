Former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak yesterday headed to prison after a Seoul court upheld a 17-year term on corruption charges.
It is effectively a life sentence, and unless he is pardoned or paroled, the 78-year-old would not leave jail until 2036, when he would be 95.
He left his residence in southern Seoul in a black car, passing a throng of journalists and former aides, but did not say anything and was not visible through the vehicle’s darkened windows.
Photo: AFP
The scene illustrated the polarization of South Korean politics: One of Lee’s supporters held a sign reading: “President Lee saved the economy and raised the national profile,” and others saluted him with clenched fists.
Only a few steps away on the other side of a police line stood a man with a different message: “Apologize to the people.”
Lee was taken to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office for a registration process before he was transferred to a prison in the east of the capital.
His return to jail means all four of South Korea’s living former presidents are either behind bars or have served jail terms — often as a result of investigations begun under successors who are political rivals.
The Supreme Court of South Korea last week upheld Lee’s conviction for embezzling 25.2 billion won (US$22.2 million) and accepting bribes totaling 9.4 billion won, and the 17-year sentence.
Lee was first convicted in late 2018 and originally jailed for 15 years. He served nearly a year before an appeals court increased his penalty, but granted him bail pending a further appeal to the nation’s highest court.
A self-made man who was appointed head of a major construction firm at age 35 before entering politics, Lee served as president from 2008 to 2013.
He steered the country through the global financial crisis and won its bid for the 2018 Winter Olympics, but was criticized by opponents for undermining the nation’s democratic standards and freedoms of speech.
Lee is to serve his time in a 13m2 cell normally occupied by six or seven inmates that comes with amenities such as a television, foldable mattress, drawer and toilet, according to media reports.
A prison officer would be assigned to monitor him full time.
Lee’s conservative successor Park Geun-hye is serving 20 years in jail for bribery and abuse of power after being ousted in 2017 over a corruption scandal that prompted massive street protests.
At 10m2, her cell at a different correctional facility south of Seoul is slightly smaller.
Another former leader, the liberal Roh Moo-hyun, took his own life after being questioned in a corruption probe involving his family — an inquiry that took place during Lee’s presidency.
Roh was the political mentor of incumbent President Moon Jae-in, who served at the presidential Blue House throughout Roh’s presidency, including a year as his chief of staff.
Thousands of monkeys are menacing the historic Indian city of Shimla, where sterilizations and illegal poisonings have failed to blunt their frequent attacks on tourists and farms. During India’s nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, most of the macaques left the city for the countryside to look for food. As restrictions have eased, they have returned to bully inhabitants and snatch grocery bags, and up to 50 troops of hungry monkeys now prowl the former colonial British summer escape in the Himalayan hills. The city of 160,000 people has long been a major draw for tourists seeking to avoid India’s searing summer heat, but the food
With a flashlight in one hand and an electromagnetic meter in the other, paranormal phenomena investigator Charles Goh scours some shrubland in suburban Singapore, looking for hidden graves that could give clues to a ghostly encounter that he had three decades ago. Goh’s investigations have led him to the residential neighborhood of Yishun, an area that only few tourists visit, and that has a reputation for criminal, strange and sometimes supernatural events in one of the world’s safest cities. In the past few years, Yishun has seen buses spontaneously combust, cats strangled, peculiar murders, giant caterpillars and supposed ghost sightings — spawning
The Victoria State Government has cut down a tree that was culturally significant to Australia’s Djab Wurrung women to make way for a highway in the state’s west. The yellow box, known as a directions tree, was felled on Monday. The government has defended its actions, saying that the tree was not one of those listed as requiring protection in an agreement with the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corp, and was not the sacred directions tree that is subject to a federal court action. Police yesterday arrested about 50 people at the site. Among those arrested were at least two legal observers, who attended the
SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before. Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named. The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained. “A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in