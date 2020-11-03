Ardern unveils diverse Cabinet

SHIFTING PERSPECTIVES: Nanaia Mahuta, the country’s first female minister of foreign affairs, has had a ‘moko kauae,’ a traditional Maori face tattoo, since 2016

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday unveiled what she called an “incredibly diverse” Cabinet that includes New Zealand’s first openly gay deputy prime minister and a foreign minister with a Maori facial tattoo.

The center-left leader revamped her ministerial lineup in the wake of a landslide election victory, saying her second-term priorities were responding to COVID-19 and promoting economic recovery.

Ardern appointed Grant Robertson as deputy prime minister, making him the first openly gay person to hold the role.

New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta, flanked by other senior Maori lawmakers, talks to reporters yesterday in Wellington. Photo: AP

Women and the Maori community are also strongly represented in the 20-member Cabinet, including new New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta, who has a moko kauae — a traditional female Maori tattoo on the chin.

While expressing pride at her Cabinet’s diversity, Ardern also said that appointments were made on merit.

“It is both a Cabinet with huge merit and talent, which also happens to be incredibly diverse,” the 40-year-old said.

“I think it’s an important point to make — these are individuals who have been promoted for what they bring to the Cabinet, they also reflect the New Zealand that elected them,” she said.

Robertson, 49, has long acted as Ardern’s right hand — he controlled the government’s purse strings as minister of finance during her first term and was chief strategist of her election campaign.

The deputy’s role — which he is to hold along with the finance and infrastructure portfolios — formalizes his position and would see him become acting prime minister when Ardern is overseas.

Asked about the significance of having a gay man as her second in command, Ardern said that Robertson was selected for his leadership abilities, not how he identified.

“One of the amazing things about New Zealand is that we are often in a space where these questions become secondary,” she said.

Mahuta, the first woman to become New Zealand’s minister of foreign affairs, was elected to parliament in 1996, but got the traditional tattoo in 2016 at the urging of her daughter.

The distinctive decoration is unique to her, although it has design elements specific to her iwi, or tribe. The male moko covers the entire face.

At the time, Mahuta said that the tattoo was a way to honor her ancestors and reduce stigma surrounding an aspect of Maori culture that many New Zealanders have associated with crime and gangs.

“She’s someone who builds fantastic relationships very, very quickly and that is one of the key jobs in a foreign affairs role,” Ardern said of her new chief diplomat.

Maori and Pacific islanders comprise just under a quarter of the population, but are vastly over-represented in statistics on crime, poverty and prisons.

Ardern said that it was simply a coincidence that her ministers for justice, courts, domestic violence, corrections and the police came from these communities.

“My focus was just [choosing the] best person for the job,” she said.

Ardern won the Oct. 17 election campaigning on New Zealand’s success containing COVId-19 and her Cabinet includes a new role of minister for COVID-19 response, filled by former minister of health Chris Hipkins.