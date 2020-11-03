Germany yesterday led a further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe that have triggered anger and frustration across the continent, while the coronavirus crisis in the US deepened.
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 46 million people worldwide, with more than 1.2 million deaths and the acute outbreaks in Europe and the US sparking further alarm about the state of the already devastated global economy.
To curb the spike in Germany, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has ordered a round of shutdowns from yesterday until the end of the month.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Germans will not be confined to their homes, but bars, cafes and restaurants must close, as well as theaters, operas and cinemas.
England prepared for fresh stay-at-home orders, following in the steps of Austria, France and Ireland, with many expressing anxiety about the economic cost of the four-week shutdown due to take effect from Thursday.
Tighter lockdown rules were also set to kick in yesterday for Belgium, which has the most COVID-19 cases per capita in the world.
Portugal has also ordered a partial lockdown starting tomorrow.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex said supermarkets in France would be barred from selling “non-essential” items from today to protect small shopkeepers who have been forced to close.
Spain has already imposed a nighttime curfew, and almost all of its regions have implemented regional border closures to prevent long-distance travel.
The Italian government was expected to announce new restrictions yesterday, according to news reports, with the health minister pushing for a countrywide lockdown.
The threat of the novel coronavirus was illustrated further on Sunday, when WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive.
“I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” Tedros wrote on Twitter.
The tightening of virus rules and restrictions has sparked anger in people weary of confinement and the painful economic costs.
That frustration has led to protests in many parts of the world, especially Europe, with some leading to violent skirmishes with police.
Protesters in several Spanish cities clashed with security forces for a second night on Saturday, police said, with vandalism and looting breaking out in some parts.
There has already been violence in several Italian cities, as well as the Czech capital, Prague.
The unrest over virus restrictions has not been limited to Europe.
Riots took place in several Argentinian jails on Saturday, as prisoners demanded the resumption of visits during the pandemic.
The health situation is also deteriorating in the US, which is gearing up for the election showdown between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival former US vice president Joe Biden today.
It is the worst-affected country in the world with 9.2 million infections and more than 230,000 deaths, and the pandemic has been front and center during the bitter election campaign.
With cases surging again, experts have warned of more devastation.
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told the Washington Post in an interview that the US is “in for a whole lot of hurt.”
In Mexico, parades were canceled and cemeteries closed on Sunday during the Day of the Dead festival, in which people normally deck their homes, streets and relatives’ graves with flowers, candles and colorful skulls.
