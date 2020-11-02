World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Zero virus cases celebrated

The country yesterday reported zero new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Minister of Health Greg Hunt announced, sparking celebrations online of the first “national donut” since June 9. Hunt said that he received advice from the National Incident Centre that no cases were detected in the community in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday. “Thankyou to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people,” Hunt wrote on Twitter. Social media users dubbed it a “national donut,” riffing on recent celebrations in Victoria when zero new daily cases were confirmed there and locals proclaimed it “Donut Day.”

CHINA

Massive census begins

Millions of census-takers yesterday began knocking on doors across the country for a once-a-decade head count of the world’s largest population that for the first time is using mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers. About 7 million community workers and volunteers are driving the two-month data-collection effort, visiting homes ranging from residential skyscrapers in downtown Shanghai to remote Tibetan mountain villages. The census is expected to take two years to fully compile.

DR CONGO

Militants massacre 21

At least 21 people have been killed in a massacre suspected to have been committed by militants from the Islamist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group, a local official said on Saturday. The ADF fighters first attacked a rival group of Congolese militia members before killing inhabitants in the village of Lisasa, with the “preliminary death toll” put at 21, according to local administrator Donat Kibwana from the Beni territory of North Kivu province. The toll was confirmed by the head of the Buliki area, where Lisasa is located. A local non-governmental organizzation called Cepadho said in a statement that of the 21 killed, 15 were women. All three sources said that more people were kidnapped, a health centre was ransacked, homes were set on fire and a Catholic church was desecrated.

CANADA

Two killed in sword attack

Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing, Canadian police said early yesterday. The attacks occurred in the historic Old Quebec neighborhood of the city. The suspect, “a man in his mid-20s,” was armed with a sword and dressed in “medieval clothing,” Quebec City police spokesman Etienne Doyon told a news briefing. The man, who was not identified, was arrested shortly before 1am and had been “transported to hospital for evaluation,” he said. Police have not given a motive for the attacks. “It’s a man who was dressed medieval. It’s a man who carried a sword with him. It’s stab wounds — that’s all we can tell you at the moment,” Doyon said.

UNITED STATES

Tropical storm record tied

Tropical Storm Eta formed in the Caribbean late on Saturday, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season. The system had maximum sustained winds of 65kph early yesterday, the US National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It was centered 380km south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 890km east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the border of Nicaragua and Honduras. Forecasters said that they expected Eta to become a hurricane by today.