AUSTRALIA
Zero virus cases celebrated
The country yesterday reported zero new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Minister of Health Greg Hunt announced, sparking celebrations online of the first “national donut” since June 9. Hunt said that he received advice from the National Incident Centre that no cases were detected in the community in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday. “Thankyou to all of our amazing health & public health workers & above all else the Australian people,” Hunt wrote on Twitter. Social media users dubbed it a “national donut,” riffing on recent celebrations in Victoria when zero new daily cases were confirmed there and locals proclaimed it “Donut Day.”
CHINA
Massive census begins
Millions of census-takers yesterday began knocking on doors across the country for a once-a-decade head count of the world’s largest population that for the first time is using mobile apps to help crunch the massive numbers. About 7 million community workers and volunteers are driving the two-month data-collection effort, visiting homes ranging from residential skyscrapers in downtown Shanghai to remote Tibetan mountain villages. The census is expected to take two years to fully compile.
DR CONGO
Militants massacre 21
At least 21 people have been killed in a massacre suspected to have been committed by militants from the Islamist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group, a local official said on Saturday. The ADF fighters first attacked a rival group of Congolese militia members before killing inhabitants in the village of Lisasa, with the “preliminary death toll” put at 21, according to local administrator Donat Kibwana from the Beni territory of North Kivu province. The toll was confirmed by the head of the Buliki area, where Lisasa is located. A local non-governmental organizzation called Cepadho said in a statement that of the 21 killed, 15 were women. All three sources said that more people were kidnapped, a health centre was ransacked, homes were set on fire and a Catholic church was desecrated.
CANADA
Two killed in sword attack
Two people were killed and five wounded in a Halloween attack in Quebec City by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing, Canadian police said early yesterday. The attacks occurred in the historic Old Quebec neighborhood of the city. The suspect, “a man in his mid-20s,” was armed with a sword and dressed in “medieval clothing,” Quebec City police spokesman Etienne Doyon told a news briefing. The man, who was not identified, was arrested shortly before 1am and had been “transported to hospital for evaluation,” he said. Police have not given a motive for the attacks. “It’s a man who was dressed medieval. It’s a man who carried a sword with him. It’s stab wounds — that’s all we can tell you at the moment,” Doyon said.
UNITED STATES
Tropical storm record tied
Tropical Storm Eta formed in the Caribbean late on Saturday, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season. The system had maximum sustained winds of 65kph early yesterday, the US National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It was centered 380km south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 890km east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the border of Nicaragua and Honduras. Forecasters said that they expected Eta to become a hurricane by today.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory