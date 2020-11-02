Barack Obama casually scores on campaign trail

AFP, WASHINGTON





He was attempting to land former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, an electoral slam dunk, but former US president Barack Obama nailed a three-pointer instead — literally.

On the campaign trail on Saturday at a high school gym in Flint, Michigan, Obama, who is known for his skill on the court, was passed a basketball as he left the room.

He dribbled, then sank the three-pointer from the corner before casually resuming his exit and telling the campaign entourage confidently that “that’s what I do.”

Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday. Photo: AP

Video of the shot — posted to Twitter by Obama and Biden’s traveling digital director Olivia Raisner — quickly went viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of likes and praise from none other than LeBron James, recently named Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals.

“Now you just showing out now my friend!!” James wrote on Twitter. “That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!”

Biden made his first joint appearance of the campaign with his former boss in Flint, scrambling to boost turnout ahead of tomorrow’s election against US President Donald Trump, who is trailing in the polls.

Shooting hoops on election day is a tradition for Obama, even when his name is not on the ballot.

The habit is reportedly part superstition for the former president, who skipped the court during voting in the New Hampshire Democratic primary in 2008 and lost the race to then-US senator Hillary Rodham Clinton.