Ivory Coast’s main opposition parties boycotting the presidential vote said on Saturday that at least a dozen people had died in election day clashes as Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara sought a controversial third term.

The election has revived painful memories of the West African nation’s crisis nearly a decade earlier that left more than 3,000 people dead before the country’s then-president was forced to concede defeat.

Many fear those old political rivalries could be reignited.

An election worker starts counting ballots after voting closed in the first round of the presidential elections in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

More than 20 people were killed ahead of the vote on Saturday, prompting the UN and human rights groups to call for calm.

Top opposition candidates Pascal Affi N’Guessan and Henri Konan Bedie had urged their supporters to stay home after first trying unsuccessfully to have Ouattara’s candidacy thrown out, citing constitutional term limits.

The president maintains that the two-term limit does not apply to him because a new constitution was approved in a 2016 referendum.

The opposition parties gave few details about the alleged deaths on Saturday. They said that the boycott and call for civil disobedience had succeeded in thwarting the vote.

“Ivorians refused to associate themselves with this farce of an action,” N’Guessan said, describing Abidjan as “a deserted city.”

Opposition activists put up barricades in many localities, and voting materials were seized from depots and burned, he said, without offering specifics.

Ivorian Independent Electoral Commission President Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert told reporters that there had been a few “minor disturbances.”

“There are barely 30 to 40 polling stations that were ransacked,” out of more than 22,000 nationwide, he said.

Ouattara called on Ivorians to halt acts of violence aimed at disrupting the vote as he cast his ballot earlier in the day in Abidjan’s Cocody neighborhood.

“I appeal to those who launched this slogan of civil disobedience that led to the death of a man,” he said, giving no details. “Let them stop, let them stop because Ivory Coast needs peace.”

While election observers outnumbered voters at some polling stations, crowds gathered early in the Abobo neighborhood, a Ouattara stronghold.

“All Ivorians who want peace should vote today,” said Mamery Doumbia, standing outside a voting center. “My greatest wish is that the country finds peace again following the election, because I am afraid for what will happen after the vote.”