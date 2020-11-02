British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new four-week COVID-19 lockdown in England, which joins several European countries in imposing the measure for a second time.
Johnson’s announcement was a dramatic shift in strategy following warnings hospitals would become overwhelmed within weeks under his system of localized restrictions.
Under the stringent new rules set to come into force from Thursday, people must stay at home except in cases where exemptions apply, such as for work, education or exercise, while all but essential shops would close.
Photo: AFP
In contrast to the months-long UK-wide lockdown earlier this year, schools, colleges and universities would remain open.
However, pubs and restaurants would shut unless serving takeaway food, while all leisure and entertainment venues and non-essential shops would close.
The restrictions are planned to end on Dec. 2.
“Now is the time to take action because there’s no alternative,” Johnson said at a Downing Street news conference after convening his Cabinet earlier in the day to sign off on the plan.
“We have got to be humble in the face of nature. In this country, alas, as in much of Europe, the virus is spreading even faster than the reasonable worst-case scenario of our scientific advisers,” he added.
Johnson is to set out new measures, which include extending a financial support scheme to help businesses pay furloughed employees for an additional month until next month, to parliament today. Lawmakers are to vote on them on Wednesday.
The ramped-up response came as the UK surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases, after announcing nearly 22,000 new infections on Saturday, and virus hospitalizations climbed by 1,239, the highest daily tally since late April.
The government’s scientific advisers have warned that COVID-19’s prevalence, and resulting hospitalizations and deaths, are rising faster than their most dire predictions.
Flanking Johnson at the announcement, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said that under the current trajectory hospital intensive care units and ventilator capacity could be overwhelmed by early next month.
The British government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said that there was the potential for twice as many deaths as during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under-pressure governments in Europe are scrambling to contain their own outbreaks.
Just minutes after Johnson’s statement, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced a partial lockdown with 70 percent of the population going back under restrictions.
Also on Saturday, Austria brought in a second lockdown of its own, while Greece declared a partial one.
The new measures came just a day after France started its second lockdown and Belgium said that it would tighten its measures.
Italy has also already reintroduced some restrictions.
This time around in Europe, there have been sometimes-violent protests against the measures.
“This city will go bust. There will be nothing left of it,” Roger Stenson, a 73-year-old pensioner in Nottingham, said ahead of Britain’s lockdown announcement, echoing widespread concerns about the economic impact. “You know, closed shops... There will just be nothing left of it, that’s the problem.”
