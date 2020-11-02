Priest killed near French church

SUSPECT DETAINED: A person who fits descriptions given by witnesses is in police custody, a prosecutor said, adding that no hypothesis on a motive would be ruled out

AFP, LYON, France





An attacker armed with a sawn-off shotgun on Saturday seriously wounded a Greek Orthodox priest in a shooting outside a church in the French city of Lyon, with the country still reeling from a deadly church attack days before.

Nikolaos Kakavelaki, 52, was closing his church when he was attacked and is now in a serious condition in hospital, said a police source who asked not to be named.

The attacker fled the scene, but a prosecutor later announced that a suspect had been detained.

A church in Lyon, near which a priest was shot dead, is pictured on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“A person who could correspond to the description given by the initial witnesses has been placed in policy custody,” Lyon Public Prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet said, adding that the suspect had not been carrying a weapon when he was arrested.

The priest was shot twice in the chest at point-blank range, sources close to the inquiry said.

The motive for the attack was not clear.

“At this stage, no hypothesis is being ruled out, nor favored,” Jacquet said.

However, the attack comes at a time when France is already on edge after the killing of three people inside a church in Nice on Thursday last week and the beheading of a teacher last month who had showed his class a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.

The Lyon prosecutor’s office in a statement said that witnesses and a passing police patrol heard gunshots, adding that they shortly thereafter “saw an individual fleeing and discovered a man with gunshot wounds at the back door of the church.”

The prosecutors said that an investigation had been launched, and it remains “in close contact with the national anti-terrorist prosecution.”

The small, art deco-style church is situated in a residential area of Lyon which was especially quiet due to the new COVID-19 lockdown measures introduced in France on Friday.

In Paris, French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin opened a crisis cell meeting to consider the situation.

Archbishop Ieronymos, head of the Greek Orthodox Church, said that it was a “horror that defies human logic.”

“Intolerant and fanatic extremists, fundamentalists of violence and death use religion as a bullet which aims at the heart of freedom and especially the freedom of belief of others,” he said in Athens.

European Council President Charles Michel condemned “this new abominable act in Lyon,” saying in a tweet that “in Europe, the freedom of conscience is guaranteed for all and must be respected, violence is intolerable and must be condemned.”

EU Parliament President David Sassoli said that “Europe will never bow to violence and terrorism.”

France was already tense after the republication in early September of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed by the satirical Charlie Hebdo magazine, which was followed by an attack outside its former offices, the beheading of the teacher and the attack in Nice.

After the teacher’s death, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the country would never renounce its laws permitting blasphemous caricatures, sparking protests in majority-Muslim countries.

Following the attack in Lyon, Macron in an interview with Qatar-based TV channel al-Jazeera condemned the attack, but also sought to calm tensions between France and Muslims around the world.

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that French face a security risk “wherever they are,” saying that alerts had been sent to all citizens abroad.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, speaking in the northwestern town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, where a Catholic priest was killed in an Islamist attack in 2016, stressed the French “government’s determination to allow each and everyone to practice their worship in complete safety and in complete freedom.”

France on Friday last week went into a second COVID-19 lockdown, but the government has exempted places of worship until today, allowing them to celebrate the Christian All Saints’ Day yesterday.

After the deadly attack in Nice, Macron announced increased surveillance of churches by French military forces.