RUSSIA

Moscow offers Armenia help

Moscow yesterday said that it would provide “necessary” assistance to Yerevan in its conflict with Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh if fighting reached Armenia’s territory. “Russia will render Yerevan all necessary assistance if clashes take place directly on the territory of Armenia,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, calling on the warring sides to immediately halt fire. Earlier yesterday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked President Vladimir Putin to begin “urgent” consultations on security assistance.

MADAGASCAR

Chameleon rediscovered

Scientists say they have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in the island nation 100 years ago. Researchers from Madagascar and Germany on Friday said that they discovered several living specimens of Voeltzkow’s chameleon during an expedition to the northwest of the nation. Researchers believe that the reptiles only live during the rainy season, dying during a few short months. Researchers said the female of the species, which had never previously been documented, displayed particularly colorful patterns during pregnancy, when encountering males and when stressed.

FRANCE

Second lockdown begins

The country’s 65 million people on Friday woke to a new lockdown, largely confined to their homes and needing written statements to leave, as Europe passed 10 million COVID-19 infections. Some medics voiced fears that steady traffic and appreciable numbers of people on public transport in Paris showed the public was not taking the lockdown as seriously a second time round. Official figures showed that the country recorded 49,215 new cases in 24 hours.

FRANCE

Paris stands firm after attack

Mourners on Friday lit candles and prayed to honor three people killed in a knife attack at the Notre Dame Basilica in the city of Nice. The Tunisian attacker was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds, and investigators are looking into his motives. From Pakistan to Russia and Lebanon, Muslims held more protests to show their anger at caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed that were recently republished in a French newspaper, as well as at President Emmanuel Macron’s staunch defense of that decision. Macron’s government stood firm, and called up thousands of reserve soldiers to protect France and reinforce security at French sites abroad.

UNITED STATES

Judge halts TikTok ban

A US federal judge on Friday issued an injunction temporarily blocking an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at banning TikTok, throwing up a legal roadblock ahead of a Nov. 12 deadline, which would have knocked the Chinese-owned video-sharing app offline.

UNITED STATES

Woman votes while in labor

A pregnant Florida woman did not let labor stop her from casting her vote in the presidential election. Officials with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections said that the woman was already in labor when she arrived at the polling site with her husband on Tuesday afternoon, news outlets reported. Elections employee Karen Briceno Gonzalez said the husband asked for a ballot for his wife as she was refusing to go to the hospital until she was able to vote. While doing some controlled Lamaze breathing, she filled the ballot out on the spot.