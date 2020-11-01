RUSSIA
Moscow offers Armenia help
Moscow yesterday said that it would provide “necessary” assistance to Yerevan in its conflict with Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh if fighting reached Armenia’s territory. “Russia will render Yerevan all necessary assistance if clashes take place directly on the territory of Armenia,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, calling on the warring sides to immediately halt fire. Earlier yesterday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan asked President Vladimir Putin to begin “urgent” consultations on security assistance.
MADAGASCAR
Chameleon rediscovered
Scientists say they have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in the island nation 100 years ago. Researchers from Madagascar and Germany on Friday said that they discovered several living specimens of Voeltzkow’s chameleon during an expedition to the northwest of the nation. Researchers believe that the reptiles only live during the rainy season, dying during a few short months. Researchers said the female of the species, which had never previously been documented, displayed particularly colorful patterns during pregnancy, when encountering males and when stressed.
FRANCE
Second lockdown begins
The country’s 65 million people on Friday woke to a new lockdown, largely confined to their homes and needing written statements to leave, as Europe passed 10 million COVID-19 infections. Some medics voiced fears that steady traffic and appreciable numbers of people on public transport in Paris showed the public was not taking the lockdown as seriously a second time round. Official figures showed that the country recorded 49,215 new cases in 24 hours.
FRANCE
Paris stands firm after attack
Mourners on Friday lit candles and prayed to honor three people killed in a knife attack at the Notre Dame Basilica in the city of Nice. The Tunisian attacker was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds, and investigators are looking into his motives. From Pakistan to Russia and Lebanon, Muslims held more protests to show their anger at caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed that were recently republished in a French newspaper, as well as at President Emmanuel Macron’s staunch defense of that decision. Macron’s government stood firm, and called up thousands of reserve soldiers to protect France and reinforce security at French sites abroad.
UNITED STATES
Judge halts TikTok ban
A US federal judge on Friday issued an injunction temporarily blocking an executive order by President Donald Trump aimed at banning TikTok, throwing up a legal roadblock ahead of a Nov. 12 deadline, which would have knocked the Chinese-owned video-sharing app offline.
UNITED STATES
Woman votes while in labor
A pregnant Florida woman did not let labor stop her from casting her vote in the presidential election. Officials with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections said that the woman was already in labor when she arrived at the polling site with her husband on Tuesday afternoon, news outlets reported. Elections employee Karen Briceno Gonzalez said the husband asked for a ballot for his wife as she was refusing to go to the hospital until she was able to vote. While doing some controlled Lamaze breathing, she filled the ballot out on the spot.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory