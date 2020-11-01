The millions of signs that people in the US place on their lawns during election season are increasingly being vandalized or removed by disgruntled neighbors, a sign of the acutely hostile political climate.
After signs expressing support for former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, disappeared twice from a road outside Newtown, Pennsylvania, Gayle Share-Raab covered the next one in Vaseline and glitter to try to deter the thief, but to no avail.
Jack Worthington was fed up with his big, plastic signs of US President Donald Trump vanishing, so he built his own, with plywood and screws as reinforcements. They are still up, for now.
Photo: AFP
Across the country, there are reports that signs are being stolen or damaged at an unprecedented rate.
The phenomenon is common every election year, but appears to have taken off in 2016 before accelerating this year.
“I’ve never seen it like this in my lifetime,” Share-Raab said.
Besides petroleum jelly, other means homeowners use to deter unwelcome visitors include grass-colored string, a coat of hair gel or honey, and a perimeter of barbed wire or even dog poop.
Democratic activist Steve Cickay estimates that about 2,000 or 3,000 Biden signs have been “stolen, thrown in the woods or defaced” in Bucks County, where Newtown is located.
Worthington said that he has lost about one-quarter of the 4,000 small pro-Trump signs that he has installed.
He sometimes manages to fix the larger ones, such as when someone altered a sign of Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence into an obscene slogan on a female 96-year-old Republican farmer’s property.
“If they spray paint them, I’m OK with that, because it just makes the other side look really bad,” Worthington said.
His father, Jim Worthington, founder of the People4Trump organization, said that Republicans do not steal Democrats’ signs because they “believe in law and order.”
Cickay, a member of the Newtown Democrats, scoffed at that suggestion.
“They’re supposed to be the champions of law or order, and yet they are encouraging breaking the law,” he said.
Newtown police said that they receive several complaints a week, but have yet to arrest anyone.
“The police feels like if they go after these folks they’re going to look like they’re picking sides. They prefer not to confront it,” Jim Worthington said.
According to CCTV images collected by locals, the thieves are often fairly young men in shorts and sneakers acting on impulse, rather than with premeditation.
At his workshop in Bucks, a key county in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, the younger Worthington is busy making additional signs that he plans to plant in the run-up to election day on Tuesday.
“Trump supporters feel like they’re pointed out and ostracized... so when the signs are up, it gives other supporters strength,” Jim Worthington said.
Cickay said it is like “an arms race,” the smaller signs priced at US$2 to US$4 each.
“In a way, it could be seen as a waste of money, especially when it gets out of hand,” he said.
Both camps see a deliberate strategy in the theft and damage of signs.
“They want to create the illusion that there’s not that much Biden support in our county,” Cickay said.
Slayers of Trump signs are trying to “intimidate” voters, said Jim Worthington, adding that he does not rule out supporters of Biden are damaging their own signs to point the finger at fans of Trump.
