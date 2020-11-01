Thousands of people on Friday rallied in Warsaw and across Poland, defying government orders and risking COVID-19 contagion to voice their anger at a court ruling banning almost all abortions.
Chanting anti-government slogans, protesters in Warsaw marched carrying the symbol of their movement — a red thunderbolt.
There were scuffles with far-right counter-protesters but the demonstration was mostly peaceful on the ninth straight day of protests since the court decision.
Photo: Reuters
“We’re prepared to fight till the end,” said Marta Lempart, cofounder of the Women’s Strike movement which is helping to organize the protests.
The movement said that hundreds of thousands of people took part.
“The revolution that is in progress in Poland is not just a struggle for abortion. It is a struggle for freedom,” she said.
Photo: Reuters
“We’ve Had Enough,” “My Body, My Choice” read placards held up by the mostly young protesters, who also chanted expletive-ridden anti-government slogans.
City authorities estimated that about 50,000 people took part in the protest in Warsaw and police said that they had made “several arrests” in two incidents.
Women’s rights groups organizing the protest face possible prosecution as gatherings of more than five people are banned under COVID-19 prevention rules.
Smaller rallies were also expected in dozens of other Polish cities, including Krakow and Wroclaw, as well as abroad in Barcelona, Vienna and elsewhere.
Mass protests began last week when Poland’s Constitutional Court ruled that an existing law allowing the abortion of damaged fetuses was “incompatible” with the constitution.
Protesters have focused their anger on the governing ultra-Catholic Law and Justice party, whose lawmakers asked the court to rule on the provision.
Poland, a traditionally devout Catholic country of 38 million people, already has one of the most stringent abortion laws in Europe.
There are fewer than 2,000 legal abortions every year, and women’s groups estimate that about 200,000 women abort either illegally or abroad.
Once published in the official journal, the constitutional court ruling would ban all abortions except in cases of rape and incest or when the life of the mother is in danger.
The government has defended the verdict, saying that it would halt “eugenic abortions,” but human rights groups have said it would force women to carry non-viable pregnancies.
On Friday, in a bid to find a compromise to defuse public anger, Polish President Andrzej Duda proposed a draft amendment to the abortion law.
The bill would ban abortion in the case of damaged foetuses unless medical tests showed a high probability that the baby would be born dead or with a terminal illness or defect.
Liberal opposition lawmaker Katarzyna Lubnauer said that the amendment was “unacceptable”.
“This is a proposal along the lines of: I stole 100 zloty from you, but I’ll return 50,” she told the news channel TVN24.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory