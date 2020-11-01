US officials late on Friday said that the Iranian hackers behind a wave of threatening e-mails sent to thousands of people in the US earlier this month successfully accessed voter data.
The statement, issued jointly by the FBI and the US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), partially confirmed the authenticity of a video distributed as part of a disinformation campaign that briefly drew attention when it became public last week.
The campaign — which consisted of thousands of threatening e-mails sent to random US voters in the name of a pro-US President Donald Trump far-right group — featured a video in which a hacker purported to demonstrate how they could cause havoc by breaking into voter registration records.
Experts who examined the footage said that it amounted to little more than an attempt to scare voters about the integrity of Tuesday’s election, but the question of whether the hackers actually did break in anywhere had gone unanswered until now.
CISA and the FBI on Friday said that “the actor successfully obtained voter registration data in at least one state.”
The state was not identified, although purported personal details of Alaska voters were briefly flashed on the video.
The FBI, CISA, and the Alaska Division of Elections did not immediately comment on the matter.
The hackers also scanned a number of other states’ election sites for vulnerabilities, the CISA and FBI said.
Cyberscoop, which first reported on CISA and the FBI’s findings, said that 10 states were scanned altogether.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory