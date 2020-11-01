The group of Russian hackers accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election earlier this year targeted the e-mail accounts of Democratic state parties in California and Indiana, and influential think tanks in Washington and New York, people with knowledge of the matter said.
The attempted intrusions, many of which were internally flagged by Microsoft Corp over the summer, were carried out by a group often nicknamed “Fancy Bear.”
The hackers’ activity provides insight into how Russian intelligence is targeting the US in the run-up to Tuesday’s presidential election.
The targets identified by Reuters, including the Center for American Progress, the Council on Foreign Relations and the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that they had not seen any evidence of successful hacking attempts.
Fancy Bear is controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency and was responsible for hacking the e-mail accounts of former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s staff in the run-up to the 2016 election, a US Department of Justice indictment filed in 2018 said.
News of the Russian hacking activity follows last month’s announcement by Microsoft that Fancy Bear had attempted to hack more than 200 organizations, many of which were tied to this year’s election.
Microsoft was able to link this year’s cyberespionage campaign to the Russian hackers through an apparent programming error that allowed the company to identify a pattern of attack unique to Fancy Bear, a Microsoft assessment reviewed by Reuters showed.
Microsoft declined to comment on Reuters’ findings, citing customer privacy.
However, Microsoft corporate vice president of customer security and trust Tom Burt said in a statement that the company — and the US government — “have been working hard to keep this election safe and secure.”
The thrust of espionage operations could not be determined by Reuters.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence in August said that Russian operations were attempting to undermine the campaign of former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate.
Democratic National Committee spokesman Chris Meagher said it was “no surprise” that foreign actors were attempting to interfere with the election.
The Russian embassy in Washington said it does not interfere in the US’ internal affairs and denied any link to “Fancy Bear,” calling the allegation “fake news.”
US President Donald Trump’s campaign did not return messages.
Over the summer, a specialized cybersecurity unit at Microsoft and federal law enforcement agents notified many of the targets who were in Fancy Bear’s crosshairs, six people with knowledge of the matter said.
Reuters last month identified SKDKnickerbocker, a lobbying firm allied with Biden, as one of them.
The targeting of Democrats in Indiana and California — confirmed by four people familiar with the matter — suggests that the Russians are “casting their net wide,” said Don Smith, a senior director at cybersecurity company Secureworks.
The Indiana Democratic Party said in a statement that it was “unaware of any successful intrusions.” California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks acknowledged being targeted, but stopped short of naming Fancy Bear, saying in an e-mail that “the effort by the foreign entity was unsuccessful.”
The FBI declined comment.
Fancy Bear also targeted think tanks and foreign policy organizations that hold sway in Washington and have, in the past, provided staff for presidential administrations.
Among them was the Center for American Progress (CAP), a left-leaning group whose founder, John Podesta, was at the center of the 2016 Russian hack and leak operation, a person with direct knowledge of the incident said.
A CAP spokesperson said that the organization had not been breached and declined further comment.
The Open Society Foundations, one of the first organizations to see its correspondence leaked to the public by Fancy Bear in 2016, was targeted by the Kremlin again earlier this year, two people briefed on the matter said.
Open Society founder George Soros has provided substantial funding to pro-democracy causes and is a regular target of Russian disinformation.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory