NEW ZEALAND
Qatar pelvic exam fans anger
The government has revealed that one of its citizens was among the women subjected to invasive pelvic examinations at the Hamad International Airport, labeling the action “completely unacceptable.” “We were extremely concerned to learn ... that a New Zealand national was involved in the appalling incident involving female passengers on several Qatar Airways flights,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. Women on 10 flights out of Doha were subject to cervical examinations as authorities searched for the mother of a newborn found abandoned in an airport bathroom.
NORTH KOREA
Seoul ‘failed’ fisheries agent
The government said that the shooting death of a South Korean man in its waters last month was a self-defensive measure amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported yesterday. Troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing in late September, before dousing his body in oil and setting it on fire, the South Korean military has said. KCNA blamed Seoul for failing to stop him from crossing the maritime border, saying that the incident was the “result of improper control of the citizen by the south side.”
CHINA
Money-slinger detained
Police arrested a man after he dropped banknotes on commuters from his apartment window while allegedly high on methamphetamines. Police said the 29-year-old was “in a trance” after taking drugs at his home on the 30th floor of a building in Chongqing, when he began throwing cash out of the window to the streets below. Media reported the “heavenly rain of banknotes from the sky,” and a video of the Oct. 17 incident has been viewed more than half-a-million times.
PAKISTAN
Basmati battle heats up
The government has vowed to “vehemently” oppose an application by India for basmati rice to be recognized by the EU as being grown exclusively in specific regions of that country. Since 2006, the EU has applied zero tariffs on basmati rice imported into the bloc that has been authenticated by either local or Indian authorities as being truly basmati. Local exporters are responsible for about one-third of basmati imports to the EU and the rest from India. The granting of sole geographical indication status to India would be a blow to local exporters. India’s application prompted an emergency meeting of the Minister of Commerce, the chair of the country’s intellectual property organization, representatives of the Rice Exporters’ Association and senior legal advisers to the government. A formal objection is expected before the EU’s December deadline.
UNITED STATES
Man falls into rat sinkhole
A New York City man fell through a sinkhole in a sidewalk, landing directly on a pack of rats and leaving him unable to scream for help out of a fear that they might crawl into his mouth, local media reports said. Leonard Shoulders, 33, was waiting for a bus in the Bronx when the concrete beneath his feet suddenly cracked open and he plummeted into a hole, breaking his arm and leg, said his brother, Greg White. “He couldn’t move, and the rats were crawling all over him. He didn’t scream, because he didn’t want the rats going into his mouth,” White told the New York Daily News. Firefighters took half an hour to extricate Shoulders from the rat-filled cavity and he was taken to a local hospital, where he is recovering.
FRANCE
Masks mandatory in schools
Children aged six and older will have to wear masks in the classroom to keep schools open, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on the eve of a second national lockdown. Speaking before the national assembly backed the new restrictions by 399 votes to 27, Castex on Thursday said the mandatory use of masks was being extended to primary school pupils on the advice of public health officials. Only children over 11 have had to wear masks in school until now.
UNITED KINGDOM
Ecotricity making diamonds
A British multimillionaire and environmentalist has set out plans to create thousands of carats of carbon-negative, laboratory-grown diamonds every year “made entirely from the sky.” Dale Vince, the founder of green energy supplier Ecotricity, claims to have developed the world’s only diamonds to be made from carbon, water and energy sourced directly from the elements at a “sky mining facility” in Stroud. The “green technology first” uses carbon dioxide captured directly from the atmosphere to form the diamonds — which are chemically identical to diamonds mined from the earth — using wind and solar electricity, with water collected from rainfall. The result is the “world’s first zero-impact diamond,” Vince said.
UNITED STATES
COVID cases top 90,000
The nation on Thursday notched a record number of COVID-19 cases, topping the grim milestone of more than 90,000 diagnoses in 24 hours, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. The country, which has seen a resurgence of its COVID-19 outbreak since the middle of this month, saw 91,295 new cases in the 24 hours up to 8:30pm on Thursday, the data showed. The nation has tallied 8.94 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic, the most of any country in the world.
UNITED STATES
Record gun sales this year
Americans have bought nearly 17 million guns so far this year, more than in any other single year, estimates from a firearms analytics company showed. Gun sales across the nation first jumped in the spring, driven by fears about the COVID-19 pandemic, and spiked even higher in the summer, during massive racial justice protests across the country, prompted by police killings of black Americans. “By August, we had exceeded last year’s total. By September, we exceeded the highest total ever,” said Jurgen Brauer, chief economist of Small Arms Analytics , which produces widely cited estimates of US gun sales. The estimated number of guns sold in the nation through the end of last month is “not only more than last year, it’s more than any full year in the last 20 years we have records for,” Brauer said.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory