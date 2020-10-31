A die-hard supporter of US President Donald Trump and his wife, who despises Trump, are united in a rare mission.
For years, John and Laura Hunter have set up water stations for people illegally crossing the US-Mexico border, saving them from fatal heat in the Anza-Borrego Desert in California.
John, 65, is a Republican who founded the nonprofit group Water Stations 21 years ago when a record number of migrants were dying of dehydration and heat exhaustion.
“I was born here. I was lucky to be born here in the States where we had great freedom, great opportunities,” the physicist said. “But the guys down south from here don’t have the same opportunities just because their system is different. So, if I was one of them, I’d be coming north, too.”
His wife, Laura, born in Mexico, joined Water Station as a volunteer and they tied the knot years later.
“She didn’t tell me she was a Democrat when I married her. Once again, I was tricked,” John joked. “When I married her, we weren’t talking about politics. All we did was come out here and put out water.”
The marriage has been tested more than ever since Trump won the 2016 US election campaigning against illegal immigration.
“I think this has created a little bit of friction between us because I don’t like Trump,” said Laura, 73. “I don’t like the way he’s demonizing people, especially poor people for coming from different parts of the world.”
John did not vote for Trump in 2016 out of respect for Laura, but likes that the former reality TV star is not a typical politician.
“It’s refreshing to find a guy who is himself, even if he’s a jerk,” he said.
Water Stations is supported by hundreds of volunteers and donors who put politics aside to follow their heart.
“Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion,” Laura said. “But all of us have the same purpose, the same goal, to help reduce the heat-related deaths in this area.”
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory