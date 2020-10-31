World leaders condemn Nice attack, voice solidarity

‘BARBARIC’: France raised the terror alert level to maximum, while leaders from the UK and US to the Middle East condemned an extremist’s killing of three worshipers

The Guardian, PARIS





Leaders from around the world have offered condolences and expressed their solidarity with the people of France after the nation suffered a second suspected Islamist extremist attack on its soil in a fortnight.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the nation was “ under attack “ in the wake of the killings inside the Notre Dame Basilica in the coastal city of Nice on Thursday, which left three worshipers dead, but he vowed that the French would “not give in to any terror” in fighting intolerance.

As the government raised the terror alert level to the maximum “emergency” level nationwide, and soldiers were deployed to guard schools and churches in France, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was appalled to hear of the “barbaric attack.”

Young people light candles near the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice, France, on Thursday following a knife attack. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance,” he said.

Pope Francis said he mourned the attack, adding: “I pray for the victims, for their families and for the beloved French people, that they may respond to evil with good.”

US President Donald Trump said: “America stands with our oldest ally in this fight.”

Condemnation also came from Middle East, Arab and Islamic leaders, who drew a clear distinction between their religion and violent acts that claimed to defend it.

Turkey, which is embroiled in a row with France over publication of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed that triggered a wave of attacks against French people, was among the first to respond to the attack.

“We strongly condemn the attack committed today inside the Notre Dame church in Nice,” a Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “stands as a government and people with ... France in combatting this hateful incident.”

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said “peace cannot be achieved with ugly provocation.”

Thursday’s alleged attacker, a 21-year-old Tunisian named Brahim Aouissaoui, who entered Europe through Italy and traveled to Paris early this month, was shot by police and arrested inside the church.

Aouissaoui allegedly walked into the basilica just before 8:30am carrying three knives and a copy of the Koran in a bag. The attack lasted 28 minutes and left two people dead and a third fatally injured.

The eldest victim was a 60-year-old woman who had been in the basilica praying shortly after it opened that morning. France’s anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said she had her throat cut “to the point of being almost decapitated.”

Vincent Loques, 55, also had his throat cut. His body was found inside the church.

Loques was a devout Catholic and had been sexton at the basilica where he prepared the sacraments and altar for the mass for 10 years. His role was also to welcome visitors and worshippers to the basilica when it opened each morning.

The third victim was a 44-year-old mother of three named in Brazilian media as Simone Barreto Silva, who was stabbed several times inside the basilica.

Severely injured, she managed to flee the church before collapsing in a nearby bar.

She told those who were treating her: “Tell my children I love them” before dying at the scene.

Police described the scene as a “vision of horror.”

Officers who were first at the scene shot the killer several times after he reportedly refused to drop the knife, injuring him in the shoulder.

By 9:10am the attacker had been “neutralized.”

French officials praised the prompt police action in preventing further bloodshed.

Thursday’s attack came 13 days after an 18-year-old man beheaded Samuel Paty, 47, a history teacher, outside his high school northeast of Paris.

The professor had shown pupils caricatures, including one of the Prophet Mohammed published in the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, during a discussion on freedom of speech.