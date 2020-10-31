Labour suspends Corbyn after probe

ANTI-SEMITISM: The former Labour leader refused to accept in full a report critical of the party’s handling of complaints of anti-Jewish prejudice, blaming media for the hype

Bloomberg





The UK’s opposition Labour Party suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn after he failed to accept in full the findings of an anti-Semitism probe that found the party broke the law on his watch.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission on Thursday said that Labour breached the Equality Act through its handling of complaints of anti-Jewish prejudice while Corbyn was leader.

In response to the report, Corbyn said he did “not accept all of its findings,” and that the problem was “dramatically overstated for political reasons” by the media and his opponents.

Then-Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn takes part in a press conference in London on Nov. 27 last year. Photo: AFP

Corbyn said later on Twitter that he would “contest the political intervention to suspend me.”

Labour’s decision to suspend its controversial former leader risks igniting a fresh civil war between party factions after months of relative calm under the new leadership of Keir Starmer.

Accusations of anti-Semitism hampered Labour’s bid for government under Corbyn, who led the party to its worst electoral defeat in 85 years in December last year.

“On the day we should all be moving forward & taking all steps to fight antisemitism, the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn is profoundly wrong,” John McDonnell, who served as the party’s finance spokesman under Corbyn, said on Twitter. “In interests of party unity let’s find a way of undoing & resolving this.”

A snap YouGov poll on Thursday showed 58 percent of Britons think suspending Corbyn was the right decision, compared with 13 percent who thought it was the wrong one.

Of people who voted for the Corbyn-led party in last year’s election, 41 percent supported his suspension, versus 26 percent who opposed it.

Corbyn’s suspension, if upheld following an investigation, also removes an attack line frequently used by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives against Starmer: that the Labour leader represents a continuity candidate of a party roundly rejected by the electorate last year.

The Conservatives nevertheless sought to keep up that line of attack on Thursday, sending supporters an e-mail entitled “Keir Starmer is Corbyn’s man” and urging them to circulate a video compiling supportive comments the new leader had made in the past about Corbyn.

Labour MP Margaret Hodge, who went public with her concerns over anti-Semitism within the party, welcomed the move.

“Labour is finally saying enough is enough, anti-Semitism can never be tolerated in our party,” she said on Twitter. “Now we can finally move on.”

Former acting Labour leader Harriet Harman called Corbyn’s suspension “the right thing to do.”

In a televised statement earlier on Thursday, Starmer said it was a “day of shame” for Labour, apologized for the “pain and grief” caused to Jewish people, and vowed to do everything he could to win back their trust.

He pledged to implement the report’s recommendations in full and provide an action plan to the commission within six weeks.

Starmer ducked calls at the press conference to take action against Corbyn personally. He said the report did not make findings against the former leader himself, saying it was a “collective failure” by the party.

However, he did warn: “Those who deny there’s a problem are part of the problem.”

In his initial statement on Facebook, Corbyn said he had been determined as Labour leader to “eliminate all forms of racism and root out the cancer of anti-Semitism.”

However, he also accused the media and opponents of exaggerating the problem.

“Jewish members of our party and the wider community were right to expect us to deal with it, and I regret that it took longer to deliver that change than it should,” Corbyn said. “One anti-Semite is one too many, but the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media.”

That stance forced Labour to act.

“In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation,” a Labour spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement, adding that the former leader would no longer represent the party in the House of Commons.