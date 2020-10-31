Sayed Sima said that he was about 25 years old when he began collecting vintage cars, attracted by their beauty and rarity.
They were also relatively cheap, he added.
More than half a century later, Sima, a nickname derived from the Egyptian slang for “cinema,” said that he owns hundreds of vintage cars, some of which he keeps in Egypt’s Media Production City, where directors often rent the antiques for shows and movies.
Photo: Reuters
Sima’s oldest car is an Auburn, which he acquired in the 1980s.
“This is of course a very rare car, a car that is entirely a piece of antique,” he said, while sitting in the Auburn and showcasing its wooden frame and steel coating.
“Its original tank is still inside. It’s a beautiful car. Its structure is all wood,” he added.
Sima remains fascinated by the way that older vehicles operate.
His 38-year-old son, Ayman, grew up seeing his father’s cars in movies and shares his passion.
“I also liked how I saw these cars on movie screens,” he said. “I would see a movie and think: ‘Oh, that is our car.’”
Among the Egyptian celebrities who have taken a ride in one of Sima’s collectibles was former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, whose presidential vehicle was a black 1975 Chevrolet Impala, Sima said.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory