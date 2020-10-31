Egyptian spends a lifetime collecting more than 100 vintage automobiles

Reuters, CAIRO





Sayed Sima said that he was about 25 years old when he began collecting vintage cars, attracted by their beauty and rarity.

They were also relatively cheap, he added.

More than half a century later, Sima, a nickname derived from the Egyptian slang for “cinema,” said that he owns hundreds of vintage cars, some of which he keeps in Egypt’s Media Production City, where directors often rent the antiques for shows and movies.

Vintage car collector Sayed Sima stands next to a 120-year-old US-made Auburn at his store in Abu Rawash, Egypt, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Sima’s oldest car is an Auburn, which he acquired in the 1980s.

“This is of course a very rare car, a car that is entirely a piece of antique,” he said, while sitting in the Auburn and showcasing its wooden frame and steel coating.

“Its original tank is still inside. It’s a beautiful car. Its structure is all wood,” he added.

Sima remains fascinated by the way that older vehicles operate.

His 38-year-old son, Ayman, grew up seeing his father’s cars in movies and shares his passion.

“I also liked how I saw these cars on movie screens,” he said. “I would see a movie and think: ‘Oh, that is our car.’”

Among the Egyptian celebrities who have taken a ride in one of Sima’s collectibles was former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, whose presidential vehicle was a black 1975 Chevrolet Impala, Sima said.