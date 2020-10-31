Tanzania vote ‘spit in face of democracy’: opposition

IRREGULARITIES: Representatives of the US said that the overwhelming margins of victory raised serious doubts about the veracity of the announced results

Whatever happened on Wednesday was not an election and was like “spitting in the face of democracy,” Tanzania’s leading opposition candidate said on Thursday.

The US said that there were “credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation.”

The other main opposition party said that several leaders were arrested after calling for protests, and one was badly beaten.

Police keep tight security in Stone Town, Zanzibar, on Thursday after Tanzania’s general elections. Photo: EPA-EFE

Many in Africa have watched in dismay at what they have described as Tanzania’s abandonment of its reputation of democratic ideals under populist Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

He leads in early results, as he seeks a second five-year term.

As the ruling party was winning an overwhelming majority of parliamentary seats, and the leaders of both top opposition parties lost theirs, the US said that “irregularities and the overwhelming margins of victory raise serious doubts about the credibility of the results announced today.”

It added that there was widespread blocking of social media, repeat voting and the prefilling of ballots.

“Those in power are telling Tanzanians: ‘If you want change, look for it another way, not through the ballot box,’” leading opposition candidate Tundu Lissu of the Chadema Party told reporters. “The message they are sending is: ‘Use force if you can... We won’t let you win through democracy.’”

However, he called for protests by democratic means.

Lissu, who survived an assassination attempt in 2017 and returned from exile this year, asserted that thousands of observers were turned away from polling stations.

ACT Wazalendo, the other main opposition party, said that its presidential candidate in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar, Seif Sharif Hamad, was arrested for the second time this week, along with other party leaders, and that party official Ismail Jussa was “severely beaten” by soldiers.

US Ambassador Donald Wright said that Hamad should be released immediately, writing on Twitter: “Detaining opposition leaders is not the act of a government confident in its electoral victory.”

Hamad was later released.

The Zanzibar Electoral Commission said that Hamad finished second with just 19 percent of the vote, whereas the ruling party candidate won with 76 percent.

The commission did not comment on the arrests.

Police did not comment either, but confirmed at least 70 arrests over the past two days in election-related incidents.

Streets into Zanzibar’s main city, Stone Town, were blocked.

“Tanzania in full blown one party dictatorship. We shall resist this,” ACT Wazalendo chair Zitto Kabwe wrote on Twitter. “I ask the international community NOT to recognize this Tanzanian election.”

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “Look, we don’t have a mandate to assess these elections, right? We’re not electoral observers. Assessing the quality of these elections is the job of election observers.” He called it “very important that the people wait calmly, that all sides avoid any violence.”