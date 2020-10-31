Whatever happened on Wednesday was not an election and was like “spitting in the face of democracy,” Tanzania’s leading opposition candidate said on Thursday.
The US said that there were “credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation.”
The other main opposition party said that several leaders were arrested after calling for protests, and one was badly beaten.
Many in Africa have watched in dismay at what they have described as Tanzania’s abandonment of its reputation of democratic ideals under populist Tanzanian President John Magufuli.
He leads in early results, as he seeks a second five-year term.
As the ruling party was winning an overwhelming majority of parliamentary seats, and the leaders of both top opposition parties lost theirs, the US said that “irregularities and the overwhelming margins of victory raise serious doubts about the credibility of the results announced today.”
It added that there was widespread blocking of social media, repeat voting and the prefilling of ballots.
“Those in power are telling Tanzanians: ‘If you want change, look for it another way, not through the ballot box,’” leading opposition candidate Tundu Lissu of the Chadema Party told reporters. “The message they are sending is: ‘Use force if you can... We won’t let you win through democracy.’”
However, he called for protests by democratic means.
Lissu, who survived an assassination attempt in 2017 and returned from exile this year, asserted that thousands of observers were turned away from polling stations.
ACT Wazalendo, the other main opposition party, said that its presidential candidate in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar, Seif Sharif Hamad, was arrested for the second time this week, along with other party leaders, and that party official Ismail Jussa was “severely beaten” by soldiers.
US Ambassador Donald Wright said that Hamad should be released immediately, writing on Twitter: “Detaining opposition leaders is not the act of a government confident in its electoral victory.”
Hamad was later released.
The Zanzibar Electoral Commission said that Hamad finished second with just 19 percent of the vote, whereas the ruling party candidate won with 76 percent.
The commission did not comment on the arrests.
Police did not comment either, but confirmed at least 70 arrests over the past two days in election-related incidents.
Streets into Zanzibar’s main city, Stone Town, were blocked.
“Tanzania in full blown one party dictatorship. We shall resist this,” ACT Wazalendo chair Zitto Kabwe wrote on Twitter. “I ask the international community NOT to recognize this Tanzanian election.”
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “Look, we don’t have a mandate to assess these elections, right? We’re not electoral observers. Assessing the quality of these elections is the job of election observers.” He called it “very important that the people wait calmly, that all sides avoid any violence.”
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory