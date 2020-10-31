Hundreds of people in a Bangladesh town on Thursday beat and lynched a man who had allegedly desecrated the Koran, police said.
The crowd seized two men who had been in official custody after they were accused of stepping on a Koran in the main mosque of the town of Burimari, near the frontier with India, police said.
The second man escaped with injuries.
“They beat one man to death and then burnt the body,” district police chief Abida Sultana told reporters.
Police earlier had taken the two men into protective custody in a municipal office after the allegations of Koran desecration were made by people at the Burimari Jame Masjid.
Police said that more 1,000 people stormed the council office.
Officers fired 17 shotgun rounds in a bid to calm the crowd, but could not stop them seizing the 35-year-old man, they said.
He was beaten to death before the crowd torched the office and burned the body in the street, they said.
The incident came amid mounting anger in the Muslim majority country over comments about Islam made by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Tens of thousands of people took part in anti-French rallies this week in the capital, Dhaka, and in the port city of Chittagong.
