South Korean officials are stepping up efforts to ensure that people stick to social distancing guidelines during Halloween, warning that this year’s celebrations “could really turn scary,” as it tries to avoid another resurgence in COVID-19 infections.
Officials have been patrolling nightclubs in Seoul to make sure that people adhere to social distancing rules and are advising people to host Halloween parties online, Seoul public health director Park Yoo-mi said yesterday.
“Don’t end up a real ghost while enjoying Halloween,” reads one Seoul Government-issued poster.
Photo: AFP
Another warned that this year’s party “could really turn scary.”
South Korea has been praised for quick and effective action against the COVID-19 pandemic, but in May saw a resurgence in cases after an outbreak linked to nightclubs and bars in Seoul.
The city government has dispatched officials and police to 153 nightclubs ahead of this weekend to make sure that facilities follow strict guidelines and visitors log in names and use quick response (QR) code systems for contract tracing, Park said.
Fourteen nightclubs in the city have already been shut after failing to adhere to social distancing guidelines and for hosting more people than they are allowed to, Park said.
“The city plans to reap immediate results from prevention measures by ordering a two-week ban on gatherings for the facilities that violate the guidelines,” she added.
Park urged other businesses to join the 85 night venues in the city which have said that they would voluntarily shut their doors during Halloween to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
South Korea has used aggressive testing and contact tracing to contain the virus, which has nationwide infected 26,385 people and killed 463, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency data showed.
The agency has over the past few weeks confirmed about 100 new cases every day.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory