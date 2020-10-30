Extremist threatened Trump: FBI

AP, TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan





A man charged in an alleged conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor also made threatening online comments about US President Donald Trump, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton ,and other prominent political figures, an FBI agent said in a federal court filing.

Barry Croft, a Delaware resident, railed against numerous present and former elected leaders in private Facebook posts, special agent Kristopher Long said.

Croft is one of six purported members of an extremist paramilitary group accused of scheming to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, because of her shutdown orders to control COVID-19.

Long described the posts in an affidavit supporting a request for a warrant to search an account that Croft allegedly created on Sept. 2 and closed on Sept. 26.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the document on Wednesday.

It said one Facebook post in May showed an image of Trump with a caption reading: “True colors shining through, wanna hang this mf’er too!!!%”

Another post the next day said: “I say we hang everything currently governing us, they’re all guilty!!% And what a deterrent, Rope!!!%”

Other profanity-laced posts spoke of hanging former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton “for war crimes against humanity,” the affidavit said.

Another asked: “Which Governor is going to end up dragged off, and hung for treason first?”

An exchange between Croft and an unidentified person referred to protests and “potential acts of violence” in South Carolina, including an apparent reference to Governor Henry McMaster, a Republican, the affidavit said.

“I’ll be in Columbia, SC on Friday” Croft allegedly wrote on May 4. “They say they want their Governor in custody... I want to grab them all, and hold trial.”

Whitmer has repeatedly accused Trump of encouraging extremist behavior with his rhetoric.

Croft, whom the affidavit described as a long-haul truck driver, was ordered transferred back to Michigan earlier this month.

A federal judge in Grand Rapids, Michigan, ruled during an Oct. 16 preliminary hearing that there was enough evidence against five other suspects in the alleged kidnap conspiracy to send the case to a grand jury for possible indictments.

Eight men said to be members or associates of a paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen and are charged in state court with counts including providing material support for terrorist acts. Some are accused of taking part in the alleged scheme against Whitmer.

Defense attorneys have described the suspects as “big talkers” who never intended to follow through with action, but investigators say some cased Whitmer’s vacation home and agreed to buy explosives and tactical gear.