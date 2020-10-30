Two killed in knife attack in France

ERDOGAN UPSET: In Turkey, the president said that he had not seen a caricature of himself in ‘Charlie Hebdo,’ the magazine that has prompted protests by Muslims

AP, PARIS





French anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating a knife attack yesterday at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice that killed two people and wounded several others at a time when French authorities are on high alert for extremist violence.

A man was arrested after the attack at the Notre Dame Church and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during his arrest, a police official said.

He was believed to be acting alone and police are not searching for other assailants, the official said.

An officer stands guard after a knife attack at Notre Dame Church in Nice, France, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

The anti-terrorism prosecutors’ office said that an investigation was opened into an attack with a terrorist connection.

Images on French media showed the neighborhood locked down, and surrounded by police and emergency vehicles.

Explosions could be heard as sappers detonated suspicious objects.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is depicted on the cover of a Charlie Hebdo magazine at a newspaper kiosk in Paris on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The exact motive of the attack was unclear, but it came as France is under alert for Islamic extremist acts amid tensions over caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed published by satirical French weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo and after two other recent attacks in France with links to the cartoons.

The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new COVID-19 restrictions and held a moment of silence for those killed yesterday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex rushed from the hall to head to a crisis center overseeing the aftermath of the attack.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great”) repeatedly as police apprehended him and that “the meaning of his gesture left no doubt.”

Speaking to reporters in Nice, Estrosi said that two people were killed inside the church and a third person who escaped to a nearby bar was in a life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed outrage at a “disgusting” cartoon in Charlie Hebdo depicting him looking up a woman’s skirt while drinking beer.

Erdogan said that he had not personally seen the caricature, because he did not want to “give credit to such immoral publications.”

“I don’t need to say anything to those scoundrels who insult my beloved prophet on such a scale,” Erdogan said in a speech to his party’s lawmakers.

“I am sad and frustrated — not because of this disgusting attack on me personally, but because of the impertinence taking aim at our prophet we love more than ourselves,” he said.

Erdogan’s office vowed to take “legal and diplomatic action,” while Turkey’s NTV broadcaster said that Ankara had also summoned the second-most senior diplomat at the French embassy to express its “strong condemnation.”

Under normal circumstances, France’s ambassador would have been summoned, but he has been recalled to Paris for consultations in a further sign of the deteriorating diplomatic relations between the NATO allies.

The front-cover Charlie Hebdo cartoon came out just days after Erdogan called for a boycott of French products and questioned French President Emmanuel Macron’s sanity for promoting a drive against Islamic extremism.

Macron’s defense of the media’s right to free speech — as exemplified by Charlie Hebdo’s cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed — has stirred angry protests across Turkey and swathes of the Muslim world.