French anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating a knife attack yesterday at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice that killed two people and wounded several others at a time when French authorities are on high alert for extremist violence.
A man was arrested after the attack at the Notre Dame Church and taken to a nearby hospital after being injured during his arrest, a police official said.
He was believed to be acting alone and police are not searching for other assailants, the official said.
Photo: Reuters
The anti-terrorism prosecutors’ office said that an investigation was opened into an attack with a terrorist connection.
Images on French media showed the neighborhood locked down, and surrounded by police and emergency vehicles.
Explosions could be heard as sappers detonated suspicious objects.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The exact motive of the attack was unclear, but it came as France is under alert for Islamic extremist acts amid tensions over caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed published by satirical French weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo and after two other recent attacks in France with links to the cartoons.
The lower house of parliament suspended a debate on new COVID-19 restrictions and held a moment of silence for those killed yesterday.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex rushed from the hall to head to a crisis center overseeing the aftermath of the attack.
Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great”) repeatedly as police apprehended him and that “the meaning of his gesture left no doubt.”
Speaking to reporters in Nice, Estrosi said that two people were killed inside the church and a third person who escaped to a nearby bar was in a life-threatening condition.
Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed outrage at a “disgusting” cartoon in Charlie Hebdo depicting him looking up a woman’s skirt while drinking beer.
Erdogan said that he had not personally seen the caricature, because he did not want to “give credit to such immoral publications.”
“I don’t need to say anything to those scoundrels who insult my beloved prophet on such a scale,” Erdogan said in a speech to his party’s lawmakers.
“I am sad and frustrated — not because of this disgusting attack on me personally, but because of the impertinence taking aim at our prophet we love more than ourselves,” he said.
Erdogan’s office vowed to take “legal and diplomatic action,” while Turkey’s NTV broadcaster said that Ankara had also summoned the second-most senior diplomat at the French embassy to express its “strong condemnation.”
Under normal circumstances, France’s ambassador would have been summoned, but he has been recalled to Paris for consultations in a further sign of the deteriorating diplomatic relations between the NATO allies.
The front-cover Charlie Hebdo cartoon came out just days after Erdogan called for a boycott of French products and questioned French President Emmanuel Macron’s sanity for promoting a drive against Islamic extremism.
Macron’s defense of the media’s right to free speech — as exemplified by Charlie Hebdo’s cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed — has stirred angry protests across Turkey and swathes of the Muslim world.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory