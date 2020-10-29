World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

No nuclear plants planned

The government’s top spokesman yesterday said that it is not considering building new nuclear power plants to help it become carbon-free by 2050. For the world’s fifth-biggest emitter, reining in emissions from utilities that contribute about four-fifths of carbon dioxide output is key to achieving the deadline set by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. “At this stage we are not considering the construction of additional nuclear power plants,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular news briefing. The government is reviewing its energy policy, looking to use renewable energy sources and existing nuclear plants that can be operated safely, he added.

PHILIPPINES

Fighting rooster kills cop

A police officer was killed during a raid on an illegal cockfight after a rooster’s blade sliced his femoral artery, an official said on Tuesday. Cockfighting is a popular blood sport in the archipelago. It has been banned along with other sporting and cultural events during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent large crowds from gathering and spreading the disease. The freak accident in the central province of Northern Samar happened on Monday when Lieutenant Christian Bolok picked up a fighting cock as he gathered evidence. Its blade struck his left thigh and he bled to death, provincial police chief Colonel Arnel Apud said. “It was an unfortunate accident and a piece of bad luck that I cannot explain,” Apud said. “This is the first time in my 25 years as a policeman that I lost a man due to a fighting cock’s spur.” Three people were arrested and two fighting cocks seized along with two sets of spurs in the raid in San Jose town where Bolok was the police chief, Apud added.

VIETNAM

Typhoon nears land

Typhoon Molave yesterday roared closer to land with destructive force, leaving one villager dead and causing two boats with 12 fishers to sink as the country braced for the most powerful storm in 20 years, state media reported. A man died after winds of up to 150kph knocked him off his roof while trying to reinforce it in Quang Ngai Province, where the typhoon was forecast to make landfall later yesterday, the Vietnam News Agency reported. The navy deployed two rescue boats to search for the fishers in rough waters off Binh Dinh Province, Vietnam Television reported.

ISRAEL

Science sanction to end

The nation on Tuesday said that the US is effectively lifting a ban on US funding of scientific research projects conducted in the West Bank and Golan Heights. Past scientific accords with Washington stipulated that research projects receiving US grants could not be carried out in areas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the US ambassador to Israel were to sign amended scientific cooperation agreements at a “special ceremony” in the West Bank, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

UNITED NATIONS

Libya ceasefire ratified

The UN Security Council on Tuesday ratified a ceasefire between Libya’s warring parties, calling on both sides to “implement the agreement in full,” diplomats said. The declaration is to be followed up soon by a UN resolution, diplomatic sources said. “The members of the Security Council welcomed the permanent ceasefire agreement” signed in Geneva under the aegis of the UN and called on “the Libyan parties to abide by their commitments.” The council also called on the two sides “to show the same determination in reaching a political solution” when they meet to discuss the issue further on Nov. 9 in Tunisia, the declaration said.

UNITED STATES

Crews battle two wildfires

Crews on Tuesday tried to beat back two out-of-control wildfires in southern California that have kept tens of thousands of people out of their homes. Fierce winds that drove twin fires through brushy hills near cities in Orange County a day earlier were expected to pick back up, although not to the earlier extremes, the National Weather Service said. Southern California Edison reported to regulators that it was investigating whether its equipment might have sparked the Silverado Fire near Irvine. Edison was among the utilities in California that cut power to customers to prevent equipment from being knocked down or hit with debris in the winds and sparking wildfires.

UNITED STATES

Keith Raniere sentenced

A “self-help” guru convicted of running a cult-like organization of sex slaves who were branded with his initials was sentenced to 120 years in prison by a New York judge on Tuesday. The effective life sentence for Keith Raniere, 60, came after he was found guilty of coercing women into having sex with him as the leader of Nxivm, a life-coaching group that attracted a coterie of rich and famous devotees. Followers signed up for US$5,000, five-day self-help courses, but some were then financially and sexually exploited, and forced to follow a restrictive diet, as Raniere exerted control, his six-week trial heard.