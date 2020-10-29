Venezuela’s top prosecutor on Tuesday said that opposition leader Roland Carreno had been arrested, hours after Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido denounced what he called the “forced disappearance” of the Popular Will party’s coordinator.
Venezuelan Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab wrote on Twitter that Carreno had been detained for alleged “participation in conspirative plans against the democratic peace” and his office had assigned a prosecutor to the case.
Carreno was approached on Monday afternoon by unidentified people in vehicles without license plates, Popular Will said on Twitter.
The party had been unable to confirm his location after that encounter, it added.
“He remains disappeared,” Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled legislature, wrote in a separate post on Twitter.
“We alert the world about his forced disappearance and we hold the dictatorship responsible for his physical and mental integrity,” he wrote.
Rights groups have said that the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro frequently arrests opposition adversaries, often without due process, and in some cases leaves them incommunicado for hours or days.
Venezuelan Minister of Communications Freddy Nanez said he rejected the “campaign to discredit Venezuela’s rule of law” in connection with Carreno’s arrest.
“In Venezuela, guarantees, due process and the right to defense are respected, without exception,” Nanez wrote on Twitter.
Popular Will said it had been unable to locate two men who were with Carreno when he was last seen.
Carreno’s disappearance came days after Leopoldo Lopez, one of the founders of Popular Will, left the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, where he had taken refuge since April last year after escaping house arrest.
After Lopez’s departure from the ambassador’s residence, at least nine people were arrested. All Venezuelans, they included the residence’s cook, two bodyguards and other employees.
Lawyers for the detainees said they were released on Sunday and Monday by the SEBIN intelligence agency.
Lopez was detained in 2014 for leading anti-government protests. He was first held in a military prison and then at his residence in Caracas. He left the country over the weekend and traveled to Spain, where his family lives.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory