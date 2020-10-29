US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday took the US President Donald Trump administration’s anti-China campaign to two Indian Ocean island nations considered particularly at risk for what US officials allege is Chinese exploitation.
Pompeo is visiting Sri Lanka and the Maldives to press the two countries to be on guard against potential predatory lending and investment by China.
He was making the case less than a week before the US presidential election, in which US President Donald Trump is seeking to paint his rival former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, as weak on China and beholden to it.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Even before Pompeo arrived in Sri Lanka, China had fired back at the US message, accusing Washington of bullying smaller nations.
Pompeo, who is also to visit the Maldives and Indonesia, is to press each nation to push back against increasing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.
US officials have said development and infrastructure projects benefit China more than the presumed recipients — a refrain Pompeo repeated with Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena.
Pompeo said the country could be “a beacon” for freedom and democracy in the region as long as it retained its “full sovereignty.”
“That is quite a contrast to what China seeks,” Pompeo said. “The Chinese Communist Party is a predator. The United States comes in a different way. We come as a friend and a partner.”
Gunawardena appeared unwilling to get involved in the spat with China and said Sri Lanka is willing to cooperate with all friendly countries.
“Sri Lanka is a neutral, non-aligned country committed to peace,” he said. “We hope to continue in our relations with the United States and with other parties.”
Earlier this month, Beijing announced that it would provide Sri Lanka with a US$90 million grant to help rural development, after Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa sought help from a visiting Chinese delegation in disproving a perception that China-funded mega-projects are “debt traps.”
China considers Sri Lanka to be a critical link in its massive Belt and Road Initiative and has provided billions of US dollars in loans for Sri Lankan projects over the past decade.
Ahead of Pompeo’s arrival in Colombo, the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka denounced his visit, accusing one of his top aides of making unacceptable threats against the country.
In those comments, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Dean Thompson urged Sri Lanka “to make difficult, but necessary decisions to secure its economic independence for long-term prosperity.”
The Chinese embassy said the comments were a “blatant violation” of diplomatic protocols.
It also chided the US for organizing Pompeo’s 24-hour visit and imposing a major logistical burden on the country, which, like much of the rest of the world is in the midst of a spiraling surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Does this approach truly prove your respect to the host country? Is it helpful to local epidemic prevention and control? Is it in the interests of the Sri Lankan people?” the embassy said in a statement.
In his meeting with Rajapaska, Pompeo “stressed the importance of strengthening democratic governance, human rights protections, and of fundamental freedoms to ensure long-term stability and prosperity,” the US Department of State said in a statement.
LIFE GOES ON: After a strict lockdown that left millions on the brink of starvation, Indians embrace work to avoid starvation and get ready for several major festivals India is on course to top the world in COVID-19 cases, but from Maharashtra’s whirring factories to Kolkata’s thronging markets, people are back at work — and eager to forget the pandemic for festival season. After a strict lockdown in March that left millions on the brink of starvation, the government and people of the world’s second-most populous country decided life must go on. Sonali Dange, for instance, has two young daughters and an elderly mother-in-law to look after. She was hospitalized this year in excruciating pain after catching the novel coronavirus. However, after the lockdown exhausted the family’s savings, the 29-year-old had
A COVID-19 outbreak among hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian fishers flown to New Zealand to bolster its struggling deep-sea fishing industry has prompted that country’s largest daily increase in infections in months, authorities said yesterday. More than 230 fishers were flown in from Moscow last week, with 18 of the crew members then testing positive for COVID-19 while in quarantine, New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said. The Pacific nation has almost eliminated local transmission of the virus, but regularly records small numbers of new cases in returned travelers. The fishing cluster pushed the daily tally of new infections to 25,
From monitoring vital signs to filtering filthy air and even translating speech into other languages, the COVID-19-fueled boom in mask-wearing has spawned an unusual range of high-tech face coverings. As masks become the norm worldwide, tech companies and researchers are rolling out weird and wonderful models to guard against infection and cash in on a growing trend. One of the wackiest comes from Japan, where start-up Donut Robotics has created a face covering that helps users adhere to social distancing and also acts as a translator. The “C-Face” mask works by transmitting a wearer’s speech to a smartphone via an app, and allows
JAPAN Deer-edible bags invented The deer that roam Nara no longer face discomfort — or far worse — after local firms developed a safe alternative to the plastic packaging discarded by tourists that often ended up in the animals’ stomachs. Last year, several of the 1,300 deer that wander around the ancient capital’s central park were found dead after swallowing plastic bags and food wrappers. Firms collaborated to develop bags that pass safely through the animals’ complex digestive system. The bags are made with recycled pulp from milk cartons and rice bran, one of the main ingredients of the shika senbei savory